Tips for Throwing the Perfect Vintage – Themed Wedding

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A vintage wedding seamlessly combines elegance and beauty with the charm of decades gone by. Vintage is a versatile theme that works with all types of wedding rentals in San Diego, from a ceremony in a historic mansion to one in a garden. Here are four tips for planning a gorgeous vintage-themed wedding that captures the magic of the past.

1. Search antique stores, resale shops and your family’s attic for decor.

The vintage-themed decor is easy to find, and you don’t have to pay a fortune for it. Shop the different antique stores and resale shops in your area. These places are great for finding vintage pieces that double as decors, such as old sheet music or books that can be transformed into table decorations. Vintage baskets or galvanized metal tubs can be decorated with ribbon or lace and hold flowers or cards.

Check with family members to see if they have any vintage baskets, trunks, or frames you can use. If your relatives have any old black-and-white pictures in vintage frames, you can display the pictures and have decor with a sentimental touch.

Have you spent weeks shopping and asking friends and family but still can’t find the vintage furniture you want? Wedding furniture rental from businesses like archiverentals.com is the answer.

2. Invest in a good photographer.

To truly capture the vintage look of your wedding for years to come, a good photographer is essential. Hiring a photographer who understands lighting and angles will make a significant difference in how your pictures showcase the vintage theme and details. Meet the photographer before your wedding day to go over your theme and the details. Similar to an interview, you want to feel comfortable and confident that they will take breathtaking photos. It will likely take more time and money to find and hire a trusted photographer, but it will all be worth it when you see the pictures.

3. Use lace to instantly create a vintage feel.

Lace has a vintage look to it and can be incorporated into all aspects of your ceremony and reception. Lace wedding dresses and veils are beautiful and come in countless styles, and you can also find lace bridesmaid dresses. There are dresses that are completely made of lace and ones that have just a touch, so you can find one that suits your style. Lace isn’t limited to dresses, though. Tie lace ribbon around your invitations, chairs, centerpieces and the silverware for simple yet classy vintage decor.

Lace table runners, table cloths and placemats are pretty options for the tables, and it is even possible to have edible lace on your cake.

4. Pick the perfect flowers.

It’s time to stop and smell the flowers (literally). Daisies, peonies, and roses are popular flowers for vintage weddings, and they have pleasant smells as well. Ask your florist to create the bouquet at a certain time so the flowers are open by the day of the ceremony. For an authentic vintage vibe, keep the flowers’ stems long and tie them together loosely with ribbon or lace.

Make your vintage wedding complete with your dream venue. Contact a designer today to learn more about the selection of venues for your big day.