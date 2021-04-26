16 Things to Do When You Can’t Sleep

Everyone goes through moments when they can’t fall asleep, no matter what they do. You keep tossing and turning in your bed, and nothing seems to make it better. You’re left staring at the ceiling, growing noticeably angry at the situation, but also agitated since you’re worried you won’t get enough rest for the next day.

If you’re having trouble falling asleep and you’re always tired, here are 16 things you can do to make the situation better and fall asleep faster.

1. Adjust the Room Temperature

Not having the right temperature in your room might make it difficult to fall asleep. Everyone has different preferences in terms of temperature, but for sleep, the right temperature is usually between 60- and 67-degrees Fahrenheit. Do whatever you can to adjust the room’s temperature for better sleep.

If it’s too hot, you can always bring a fan next to you and let it cool you down. At the same time, when it’s too cold, you can simply take more blankets and warm up.

2. Listen to Some Music

Listening to music can be a great way to set up the mood for sleep. Of course, you shouldn’t play songs that are too loud or extreme unless it’s something that helps you. In general, acoustic and simple music will bring the right mood and help you feel sleepy much faster.

3. Take Deep Breaths

When you cannot fall asleep, you’ll start feeling anxious and your mind will get racing thoughts. These make it even harder to fall asleep. This is when you should start focusing on your breath. Take deep breaths because they help relax muscles while slowing the heart rate, making it more likely to fall asleep.

4. Try CBD Oil

CBD is something that is commonly used by people for insomnia, as well as different other sleep disorders. It helps relieve anxiety but also helps you fall asleep faster and stay asleep for longer. If you visit this website, you can find organic CBD oils to help you with your sleep issues. Make sure to talk to a doctor before seeking this treatment, though.

5. Think of Something That Makes You Happy

Do you have a happy place? It can be in the mountains, the forest, on a beach, or anywhere else. It can even be next to another person; someone you deeply love and want to be with every night and day. If you have trouble falling asleep, you can use this “imagery distraction” technique to be able to rest. You’ll feel more peaceful, and you’ll have less stress or anxiety keeping you awake.

6. Get Different Pajamas

If you’re wearing polyester pajamas, they might make you feel too hot at night. Change them with something made from cotton or silk instead, as these fabrics are more breathable. Also, you should use more breathable and lightweight bed sheets.

7. Use a Journal

When your racing thoughts won’t leave you alone, take a notebook and write everything down. Get all negative thoughts out of your mind and put them on paper. Don’t focus on making it look pretty, and don’t panic when you make small mistakes. All that matters is to get rid of the racing thoughts and free your mind. This will help you fall asleep.

8. Make the Room Dark

You need darkness to fall asleep quickly, and even the slightest amount of light can disturb your setup for a restful night. Unplug all electronics and remove even the smallest source of light. Make sure there is no red dot visible in the dark. Also, place your phone upside-down so you’re not woken up by the light the phone makes when you get a notification. It will help your eyes droop.

9. Get Some Eye Coverage

You probably made your room dark, but there may be some light that is still making it hard to sleep. Use an eye mask for coverage so you can sleep peacefully.

10. Don’t Look at the Clock

It’s tempting to check the clock and see how much sleep you got left. But this is not going to help, and it may actually make it harder to fall asleep. You will start getting more and more anxious, particularly if you get closer to the morning and you have only a couple of hours of sleep. So, refrain from checking the clock obsessively.

11. Read a Book

Before bed, dim the lights in the room and read a book. Grab an easy-to-read story and don’t bother remembering every detail. It should be an enjoyable book that will put you in a good place mentally. This way, you will slowly get sleepy and finally fall asleep.

12. Stretch

You can stretch for a bit by putting your legs up against the wall or trying the child’s pose. It will relax the body, release tension and make you feel sleepy much faster.

13. Drink Something Hot

Have a nice warm cup of decaffeinated tea or a glass of hot milk with some honey. It’s a relaxing activity that will make you snooze in no time.

14. Wear Socks to Bed

Wearing socks will warm up your feet, stimulating blood flow and helping regulate your body temperature. As a result, you will find yourself in the dream world very soon.

15. Trick Your Brain

Pretend to be tired by making the room dark, faking droopy eyes, and sinking into the bed. The brain will be tricked into it and you may actually start feeling like that for real.

16. Do Something You Don’t Enjoy

Before going to bed, do a task that you don’t enjoy. The more boring the task is, the better. After a while, sleep will take over you, and your mind would rather be asleep than dealing with that task.

Final Thoughts

Not being able to fall asleep is annoying and will make you feel extremely irritated. Still, there are several things you can do to get into the dream world much faster. Use the tips above for a good night’s sleep and you’ll wake up feeling fresh the next morning.