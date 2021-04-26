7 Tips for Running a Successful Bodybuilding Convention

If you are a bodybuilding expert, and you want to release your own brand of bodybuilding supplement, you should think of running a bodybuilding convention. By running this type of event, you will not only expand your business’ reach, but you will also put the spotlight light on bodybuilding. Before you do though, it is important that you have a set strategy. Organizing a bodybuilding convention is far from easy, and without a set plan, you’ll have a hard time in the long run. Here are 7 tips for running a bodybuilding convention.

1. Have a Set Budget

Like any other convention, you’ll have to spend money on it. However, this does not mean that you should spend all your money on it. Remember that your main goal for running a bodybuilding convention is to shine the spotlight product. If you spend all your money on the convention, then there might not be enough money left for you to run your business. It is important that you set a limit for yourself. You should estimate how much you need to spend and stick to the budget.

2. Market the Event Months Before

If you want your bodybuilding convention to get as much publicity as possible, it is imperative that you do marketing months beforehand. Remember that it takes some time before marketing makes an impact on people, so you should start as early as possible.

3. Have Celebrity Bodybuilders as Guests

When you budget your bodybuilding convention, you should make sure that you set aside some money to hire a celebrity bodybuilder or two Remember that you want as many people as possible to attend the convention, and celebrity bodybuilders are the main drawing point.

You could hire up-and-coming bodybuilders as well, however, this will lower your chances of drawing a crowd because few people are going to go to a convention to see a no-name bodybuilder. It might be somewhat expensive to hire a celebrity, but if you want to get people to go to the convention, you should invest in a well-known bodybuilder.

4. Have Ample Supplies of Your Products

Before you start the convention, it is important that you have ample supplies of your product. Remember that the main reason you’re holding the convention in the first place is that you want to draw attention to your product. Aside from that, you also want to sell as much of your product at the event. A few days before, you should double-check all your supplies. It is a good idea to pack your products with freebies as well because it will help you form good relations with your potential clients.

5. Invest In a Great Venue

If you want your convention to be successful, it is important that you invest in a great venue. Remember that a lot of people might go to your event. If it is too small, then it might get cramped and uncomfortable. Aside from the main floor for your booths, it is important that the venue should have room for a speaker’s table as well because you will also need to have an open mic for your guest bodybuilder. It should also have a storage area for your supplies. With these storage areas, you will be able to store your products before the convention starts.

Aside from the size of your venue, it is also important to factor in the size of the parking lot as well. Remember that a lot of people might go to the convention, and it would be bad for your business if you had to turn people away because of a lack of parking space.

6. Rent or Buy Quality Booths

When you prepare your booths, it is best that you rent or buy them. While it is tempting to build your booths yourself, you should ignore the impulse. If your booths are made of wood, they are particularly heavier, and harder to build. It is best that you work with companies such as Aplus instead. This company has a specially crafted 20×20 trade show booth design that is highly customizable and perfect for your display needs. Click here for more info.

7. Hold Minor Bodybuilding Competitions

Aside from having celebrity bodybuilders do interviews at your events, it is also a good idea to hold minor bodybuilding competitions. While you could not really host top bodybuilders, you could still get amateur bodybuilders to compete. This method will allow you to hit a lot of buttons. First and foremost, it will give your convention variety. To the attendees, your event will no longer be just a product opening.

There is now the main event that they could look forward to. Secondly, you could use your products as the prize for each event. Let’s say that your third prize is a sack of your company’s whey protein. The second prize is half a year’s supply, and your top prize is a year’s supply. By using your products as the prize for your events, you are giving a subliminal message that your prizes are worth months of painstaking training.

The third reason you should use your merchandise as a prize is that it will really give your product a lot of publicity. Remember that the main reason you went through all the trouble to organize an event is that you want to make your products easy to recognize. You want your potential buyers to get a taste of your products, and have them recognize the taste right away. You want your potential buyers to also recognize your company logo. This will make it easier for them to pick out your product from the market shelves. It is this kind of brand recognition that makes all the work and expenses worth it.

Conclusion

If you are going to run a bodybuilding convention, it is important that you have a set strategy. With these tips, you will have the necessary knowledge to run a bodybuilding convention.