Things to Know About Commercial Cooling

Most managers or business owners probably have no idea how to get the right commercial cooling for their open and large space. Before making such an expensive purchase it is always smart to research the types of commercial cooling. Is it going to be enough for my space? Is it maybe overkill for my building? Is it going to cost too much? How much maintenance will it need and can I afford it? These are the questions you probably are or should be asking yourself.

That’s why we are going to answer the questions for you with these tips you need to know about commercial cooling.

Type

When looking at commercial cooling, you should choose the correct type to fulfill your needs.

Duct Split System. This is the most common type of air conditioning that you can usually see in residential homes. With a condensing unit located outdoor and an indoor air conditioning unit. It distributes all the cooled air throughout your home using air ducts. If you are already equipped with air ducts for heating, this is a good option since you have both your cooling and heating in one duct system.

Water-cooled system. If you already have a water-cooled system, you will need to get equipment that connects with the system that will distribute the cooled water throughout your space.

Ductless system. If you don’t have any kind of air duct system in your building, installing them may be expensive and challenging. Might even damage something along the way. In these cases, we recommend a commercial ductless AC that has air handlers in almost every room.

VRF or Variable Refrigerant Flow. This is a newer technology that is different than most cooling systems. Instead of always operating at full speed, it can adjust based on the temperature inside your space. That means it is energy-efficient, quieter and generates less heat. It can provide cooling and heating at the same time to different parts within your building.

RTU or Rooftop Unit. Typically installed on the roof and brings both heating and cooling in your building.

If you are looking for the right commercial cooling systems, but can’t decide what’s best for you, we recommend checking out Pelmar Engineering.

Capacity

This is a very important part when choosing your commercial air cooling. You need to have the right cooling capacity if you want the AC unit to perform as you expect. Make sure the brand you are buying from specifies the capacity and check if their calculations are correct. They should do an examination of your building space to determine the cooling capacity you need.

Distribution

Even if you do get the best and most expensive commercial cooling system, you can still get poor performance if you don’t have a good distribution design. If you have a duct system, the ducts must have an expertly planned layout to bring the expected performance. If you get a ductless system, the air handlers must be placed in the correct positions.

Installation Quality

After you buy the commercial air conditioning cooling system, don’t cheap out on the installation company. For this kind of expensive equipment, you need quality installation service. So if you want to get out the most of your new cooling system, make sure you hire qualified experts for this kind of job.

These are the most important things you need to know before buying any of these expensive commercial air cooling systems.