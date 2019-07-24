Different ways to keep blood pressure in check

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you just found out that you have high blood pressure, you might be thinking whether you need medication to keep things in check. Don’t worry since the most important factor to keep your blood pressure normal is your lifestyle. If you change to a healthier lifestyle you probably won’t even need a single drug.

Here are the smartest lifestyle changes you should do before considering medications.

Lose some weight

Blood pressure increases as your weight increases. Being overweight can cause sleep apnea which increases your blood pressure.

That’s why weight loss is one of the best ways to normalize your blood pressure. Losing just a small amount of weight if you are obese can help you with your blood pressure considerably. You should also avoid carrying heavy stuff since you are risking an even worse blood pressure.

Exercise

Exercising a few times a week can help you lower your blood pressure by about 3-6 mm Hg if you suffer from high blood pressure. It is important to constantly workout because if you stop having physical activities your blood pressure may rise again.

Some examples of effective exercises that reduce blood pressure include jogging, swimming, dancing and even walking. You can also try more intensive training, with short bursts of hard exercise with short recovery periods. Consult your doctor for a proper exercise program or consider getting a professional trainer to develop a training program.

Switch to a healthy diet

A healthy diet is probably one of the best things you can do to your body. If you are planning on losing weight because of your high blood pressure, a change in diet is a must. Eating fast food won’t get you any of the proper nutrients because you need food rich in fatty acids, proteins, fiber, and vitamins. This means your diet should include fruits, vegetables, nuts, low-fat dairy, and beans. Lower fat and cholesterol consumption will reduce your blood pressure even up to 10mm Hg.

Stop smoking

Smoking increases your blood pressure after each cigarette for a few minutes after you finish. If you want to lower your blood pressure then you need to stop smoking. Avoiding cigarettes can also reduce the risk of heart diseases and improve your health overall.

Go easy on the coffee

Doctors still are not sure if caffeine directly affects long-term blood pressure, but they still recommend that you keep coffee to lower doses than what you are usually used to. If you want to make sure if caffeine affects your blood pressure, then check your pressure before and a few minutes after you drank your coffee in the morning.

Reduce stress

It is well known that stress contributes to high blood pressure. So make sure you avoid situations that can cause you serious stress. You may also warn the people around you that they should be more careful around you and that any unnecessary stress should be avoided.

These are one of the main lifestyle changes that we recommend to help you with your blood pressure, so make sure to implement these changes in your life.