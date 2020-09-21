5 Things You Need to Know Before Travelling to Bhutan in 2021

Traveling around the world is currently not possible because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Because of that, many passionate travelers started to make plans for the next year. We all hope that the situation around the crisis is going to end up soon.

We are quite sure that the majority of people have a list of destinations they want to visit. In most cases, the list contains the most popular places like Paris, Las Vegas, etc. However, there are many more places where you can go and enjoy to the fullest. Despite that, reaching those destinations can be cheaper. Lack of money is one of the reasons why people do not travel more often. That is the reason why we want to talk about Bhutan in this article.

Believe it or not, Buthan has less than 800 thousand citizens. Yet, there are many entertaining places you should visit in that country. Because of that, we would like to analyze things you need to know before traveling to Buthan. The guidelines we prepared for you will make things clearer to you.

But, before we start, there is one important thing you should know. As we said, many tourists started to plan their traveling for 2021. If you are one of them, then you should know about the travel bubbles tourism plan. That plan gives two different options to tourists that enter the country. In case you want to find out more about it, we recommend you check here. Now, when things are clear, it is the right moment to get to the point. Let’s see together with things you should know before coming to this lovely country.

1. You Can’t Travel Alone

We are quite sure that many of you would want to organize their trip independently. You would want to book a hotel and get an airplane ticket online. However, the option like that is unavailable to you. You can’t travel to Bhutan without a tour company. The option like that is only available to Bangladeshis, Maldivians, and Indians.

The rule like that will probably seem strange to the majority of people from the west. It is a rule that we should all understand and respect. Also, you can’t go from one city/region to another alone. You are permitted to do that only with a tour company.

2. You Can’t Enter without VISA

We will continue in the same manner. Certain exceptions exist for the citizens of the country that we mentioned above. For instance, people from Bangladesh and India can travel without a passport. However, if you come from the west, then you will need to apply for the VISA to enter the country.

The process of applying for a VISA is not as complex as you may think. More precisely, you can get it while you are still at home. You primarily need to take a picture of your passport and send it to the tour company. They will apply for the VISA instead of you. After the responsible institutions approve your VISA, the tour company will send it to your email. You need to show your passport and VISA before crossing the border of the country.

Yet, there is one more thing you should know. Between each region, the tourists need to pass the checkpoints. People will have to show their VISA at each checkpoint. The tour company will also have to show their documents.

3. One International Airport

Let’s imagine that you live somewhere in the United States. The only option you have to come to Bhutan is by plain. Indeed, you will have the chance to do something like that. However, you should know that there is only one international airport in the country. It is located in the city of Paro that is only one hour away from the Thimphu.

Despite that, you won’t find a direct line to reach the country. You will manage to do that only from countries like Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Thailand. However, people that want to enter the country overland should now one thing. They can do that only from India because entering overland from China isn’t possible.

In the end, we need to say one important thing about Paro Airport. It is in your best interest to prepare yourself for landing there. It will probably be the most entertaining moment you have had in life so far. The airport is between a couple of mountains. Because of that, the pilots need to use different tricks to land safely. The serious maneuvering is something you will surely remember forever.

4. Spicy Food

Whichever destination you choose to visit, you will want to know more about the local food. Describe Bhutanese food is not tough at all. People that live there consume chili for every meal they have during the day. Locals will often tell you that meal without a chill pepper is unworthy. You will agree with that statement after checking some of their foods.

Finding a non-spicy food is not going to be tough. They understand that many tourists simply can’t stand to eat spicy good. However, when you go to a restaurant, it is crucial to mention that you want food without any spices. If you don’t say that, you will have to deal with spicy dishes.

On the other hand, if you like spicy food, there is something you should know. The national dish you should try out is well-known under the name ema datse. It is a combination of spicy curry of chilies and farmer’s cheese. Despite that, the locals like to add nutty red rice to it.

5. Be Careful When Hiking

We know that you would want to enjoy the mountains in Buhtan. You can enjoy hiking in the mountains that are up to 6000 meters in elevation. However, if the mounting is anything above that, the authorities consider it as mountaineering. Mountaineering is forbidden in Butan and you should know that before trying to do something wrong.

One of the reasons why that activity is forbidden is safety. However, the second reason has a lot of bigger impact. Locals believe that snow peaks are the domain of goddesses and gods. Because of that, if someone goes there, locals are afraid he or she will disturb them. In return, the god or goddesses will send storms, droughts, and floods to people. For you, that is probably an entertaining myth. However, we have to respect the beliefs that people from Bhutan have.