Moving to a New Location in a Much Cheaper Way!

Shifting to a new state or a city is always enjoyable! You are looking forward to your new house/place; you’re thrilled about the people you’ll be meeting. Everything seems to be exciting!

But then comes the cumbersome process of shifting! The mere thought of it makes you feel tired. The process of packing, unpacking, loading, and unloading is a big hassle without any help. Then another thought comes up, that getting help can be costly too? Well, not anymore.

We have written this article, especially for all those who wish to make their move cheap and stress-less! We’ll be highlighting some important points below to assist you with your move and how to make it easy on your pocket.

Moving on a weekday and off-season is the cheapest option!

Everyone is working and has their respective jobs. Some of you are working from home, and some of you have to go to the office. Shifting on the weekend and during the holiday season seems like an ideal time. As you’ll have off from work and generally there will be nothing much to do.

But here’s the catch! Shifting on the weekend and during the holidays might look hassle-free, but it is when the movers’ rates are relatively high as the demand is high! Moreover, it will also be more time-consuming. Since everyone is out during holidays and there’s a high probability of getting stuck in traffic and being late.

Therefore, the best option is to plan your move off-season and possibly on a weekday. It’s the time when there is generally less traffic, especially during the morning hours, and the movers’ rates are low as well.

Donate or sell off your extra items to save cost

While you’re packing your belongings, there will be several things that you don’t need anymore, for example, a worn-out sofa, broken furniture, or Cassettes. Such items are just junk, and you can discard them to save your cost.

Further, there will also be some heavy items, like your snooker tables, your gym cycle. You will need these, but you’ll have to bear in mind that these are bulky items and moving them will cost you way more. Hence, it’s better to sell these items, keep the money safe, and when you move to your new place, you can repurchase them at the same price. You don’t necessarily have to conduct a garage sale; you can take good photos and sell them online. This will also reduce your stress.

You can also declutter your belongings by donating the things you don’t need but are in good condition. Like jackets and sweaters can be given off in charity or to a needy person. It will not only help you save your moving costs but also help you earn goodwill!

Shop around for best prices and don’t over shop

We know that you are moving to your place and there are plenty of items you want to buy. You must remember to only buy the stuff you will need the most.

The reason being, you haven’t shifted as yet, and you don’t exactly know all the dimensions of the house and how a piece of furniture will look in a particular area. So you might not be getting the right furniture. It could come off as either too big or too small. Hence, it’s better to buy once you have shifted and settled down.

However, if you need something essential for your home, you should look for items on sale or find the stores that give the best prices.

Be more cautious and try to save maximum money

Rather than opting for cartons and packing materials from retail or expensive stores, you can get them from grocery or departmental stores. Over here, the boxes that are usually present tend to be used for recycling. So you can easily purchase those and save your costs.

Moreover, if you’re hiring a moving company, you can ask them to give you second-hand boxes. The boxes that these moving companies have are usually in good condition, and all your belongings can easily be packed into them.

Further, you can easily pack your items from the materials present in your home, such as using towels to separate the plates.

Choose professional movers as they can turn out to be much affordable

Choosing the right movers will help you shift more quickly as they have complete knowledge and experience of several moves. Your first instinct can be to select a mover who is easy on the pocket and relatively new in the market. It can work in some cases, but in most cases, when a mover, compared to others in the market, is charging relatively very low, it can be a fraud. The chances are that they can give you a bill of hefty charges on the day of your actual move.

Also, new movers in the market might not have enough experience. They can damage or break your prized possession during loading or unloading, costing you way more than what you actually planned. Therefore, it is advisable to save your time, possessions, and money by choosing experienced movers. They are professionals. They have the expertise to move each item, whether it’s a piece of heavy furniture or a small table. You can leave it onto them to make your shifting hassle-free.

