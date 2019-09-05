Things to See and Do in Rhodes

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Rhodes is the fourth largest Greek island and is the largest island of the Dodecanese. IT is a highly preferred summer location, as it combines an interesting culture, dynamic nightlife and rich history that can satisfy even the most demanding visitors. The well-maintained monuments, the archaeological sites, the picturesque villages, the wonderful beaches, and the medieval castle are one of the many reasons to visit Rhodes. We have made a list of the top things you need to see in Rhodes.

Old City

The old city of Rhodes is the largest medieval city in the whole of Europe. It is thought to be one of the most important monuments of cultural heritage internationally and this is why it was declared as a World Heritage city in 1988 by UNESCO. The classical architecture, narrow street, bridge, and medieval churches shape the unique atmosphere of this old city that will remind you of a very different era that you will love.

Lindos

Lindos is an ancient city located about 50 kilometers south of the island’s center. It is probably one of the most picturesque parts of the island, with its charming narrow streets and small houses. The Acropolis of Lindos, with its towers and the ancient temple, is one of the most visited archaeological sites in Greece.

Butterfly Valley

About 15 kilometers south of the city of Rhodes there is a place of incomparable beauty, surrounded by thousand trees, streamlets and hills. From May until September, the Butterfly Valley is full of very colorful butterflies that choose this location to lay their eggs and reproduce. It is the perfect place to find peace and relaxation during those very hot summer days, with a gift shop and a restaurant. Just try to be quiet so you don’t disturb the butterflies during their reproducing days.

Seven Springs

Seven Springs is located about 25 kilometers east of the island’s capital is a wonderful location with a lot of pal and pine trees. The natural shade that is made by these trees create a nice and cool atmosphere, which is great during the summer heat. The lake is composed of seven spring, where you will see ducks, peacocks, and geese. If you come by, you can enjoy a quick meal in the nearby restaurant, which also provides an amazing panoramic view of the mountains.

Archaeological Museum of Rhodes

Located inside the city of Rhodes, the Archaeological Museum of the island has objects that are back to the Roman, Archaic, Hellenistic and Mycenaean periods. These objects include ceramics, statues, sculptures, vases and a lot more. The archaeological findings of the come from the island itself, giving the visitors the chance to get familiarized with the local culture through the ages, under the influence of several different civilizations.

Prasonisi

Prasonisi which means green island in greek is located on the south side of the island, which is about 100 kilometers away from the city. It is the best place for lovers of water sports, like windsurfing and kite surfing. It is also great for people who want to enjoy less crowded beaches with calm waters.