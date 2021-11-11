5 Amazing Things That Wouldn’t Be Possible Without 3D Printing

Being able to create new things without any limits and without spending too much time or money on it is great, and thanks to 3D technology we are able to do those things. This is a relatively new technique and every day it is getting better. This type of printing is utilized in a number of industries, and it is used to lower costs, decrease production time, and even increase safety and customer satisfaction. It is said that with this type of technology, we are able to get things that were not possible before, and the implementation of the goods is made better because of it. In this article, we are going to list some amazing things that wouldn’t be possible without 3D printing. Keep on reading to learn about some great printing solutions that are continuously improving our lives.

1. Mushroom Cage

The first item that we are going to talk about is a product that will help all underwater lovers to add a special touch to their aquariums and make the whole tank look better.

As the name suggests, this product acts like a cage, and the honeycomb design will let your corals stay in place and protected no matter where in the tank you put them. You can attach the unit with a frag plug to ensure that it doesn’t get detached when you clean the tank, and in time, as the mushroom grows, it will attach itself to the plug as well.

This is only possible because of 3D printing, and without the technology, creating this cage would be extremely difficult, and even close to impossible.

2. Jaw molds

We all know how important the dental industry is, and how vital it is for our dentists to be able to examine us without being too aggressive or too invasive. No one wants to spend too much time at the dental office, and we all want to get things done as fast and easy as possible.

The 3D printing technology has allowed orthodontists to create molds and appliances including braces and retainers, to ease the whole experience for the patients and to get the exact measurements without too much trouble.

Even though not every dental office is using this technology right now, it is said that it is going to become a standard practice in the future and that the overall dental care is going to get better and easier.

3. Coral Frag Plug Stands

This is an awesome product that every aquarium lover would absolutely adore. The coral stands can be easily placed in any part of your aquarium, and you only need to decide where on the sand bad do you want them to be.

As you can see on Printedreef.com, these units will help your corals stay in place, and they will not get damaged or knocked over when you clean your unit.

They come in different colors, so they can be easily implemented in any tank and just add more to the overall theme that you’ve chosen. They can blend in or you can even use them as a stand-out point.

4. Mounting brackets

How many times have you been in a situation where your desk, workspace, or even your living room looked chaotic because of all the wires and the cables coming out from your devices? Well, we are all going through the same, and even though there are some solutions nowadays, it seems like nothing is perfect.

With the 3D mounting brackets, you can easily fit your wires, chargers, and cables and hide them from everyone’s eyes. They are especially useful when it comes to power bricks, and they can conceal them under your desk. The snap-fit design allows you to easily place the brick in the bracket and just forget about it. You can move them around, open and close them as many times as you need, and they will not get damaged.

5. Plate rack

Finding a place for all of your freshly washed dishes can sometimes be challenging, and we definitely don’t want to try and fit the biggest one that we can find on the market. Having different options when it comes to plate racks is good, but being able to customize this product was close to impossible before the 3D printing technology.

Luckily, now you can easily get yourself a plate rack with your preferred size and design, and in addition to this, you can even invest in a connection to the same rack that will allow you to mount them together and use the longer rack when needed. You can choose if you want a rack that allows you to place four plates or five, and you can get the connection rack for as many plates as you need. This is an incredibly useful design, it does not take too much space, and it offers a great solution for both private households and professional kitchens.

There are so many other designs and solutions that were not possible before this type of technology was invented, and there are still millions of patterns that are pending and that are waiting to be approved and provide a perfect solution for many of today’s problems. These units are extremely versatile and the best thing is that they are all lightweight. No matter where you place them, they are going to stay intact and they will not get damaged.

One of the biggest perks of this technology is that all the products created are waterproof, they can be cleaned and disinfected with ease, and depending on the manufacturer, they can be created of special materials that are FDA approved and that will not endanger the health of you, your children, or your pets. The only thing that you need to do is find the right product for your needs, and contact the seller or the manufacturer to get the right size and design that you are looking for. Make sure you collaborate with a trusted service and don’t steer away from asking all the questions you want to know before making your purchase.