Connection From A Distance: 9 Ways to Maintain Relationships While Self-Isolating

Relationships are often built on face-to-face encounters, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t maintain them when living a geographically isolated existence.

Thankfully, social media, email, and telephones have made it easy to stay connected with the people who are important to us in spite of the distance. Here are nine ways to maintain relationships while self-isolating!

Communicate through Technology

The first and most obvious way to stay connected is to use technology. Keep it simple: pick a few online tools and stick with them so you’re not overwhelmed by the options out there!

Even though it is important not to overuse technology when you’re trying to maintain relationships while self-isolating, using these tools correctly can help build connections with friends, family, and co-workers. From video calls to texting, there are many ways you can communicate through technology.

Send Relevant Online Articles

Sending online articles to people you care about is a great way to stay in touch! Whether it’s your best friend or your parents, taking the time to find articles that are relevant to them will let your loved ones know that you are thinking of them.

Is your best friend into horoscopes? Try sending them an AuthorityAstrology article to let them know that you are thinking of them. Did your mom recently buy a new motorcycle? Good for her! You could show your support by sending her an article about motorcycle safety.

Keep in mind that the more personalized your message, the better. If you send an article about something they are interested in, people will know how much thought and effort went into sending it to them!

Attend Online Workout Classes Together

Online workout classes are a great way to bring people together without stepping foot outside your house. Often held over webcams, these classes allow you to connect with people from around the world who have similar fitness goals.

If you and your best friend have been meaning to take a new pilates class, why not do it together? People who are self-isolating can take advantage of the convenience that Zoom offers to stay fit while staying in touch with friends and family.

Send Thoughtful Gifts From Afar

Thanks to platforms such as Amazon, sending thoughtful gifts to people you care about is easier than ever before. If your loved ones have a special occasion coming up, consider sending a gift from your home.

If you want to send something more personal, try making it yourself! It doesn’t have to be anything elaborate – even fresh flowers or baked goods will do the trick when trying to maintain relationships while self-isolating.

Plan a Virtual Office Party

When you are self-isolating, it can be difficult to come up with new ways of staying connected with your co-workers. Fortunately, there’s an easy way to bring everyone together for the holidays – plan an online office party!

In addition to your regular office chat, an online party will allow you to share holiday traditions with your colleagues all over the world. If your company doesn’t have a tradition already, why not start one?

Find Online Interest Groups

This one is for those of you with highly specific interests – chances are, you are more likely to find your crowd online than you are in person. Whether you have a deep interest in underwater basket weaving or samurai swords, there’s a community for you online.

The best part of seeking out fellow enthusiasts online is that you don’t have to worry about geographical barriers. If your interests are specific, try searching online first before giving up hope on finding people who share them!

Communicate Authentically

One of the most important ways to maintain relationships while self-isolating is to communicate authentically. While it may be tempting to send your loved ones pre-fabricated messages (“I’m doing great!”), this won’t help you to maintain the connection that you’re looking for.

Instead, be honest about your emotions and the struggles that you’re facing. This is especially important if you are self-isolating because of mental health issues. Don’t worry – even though everyone’s lives are busy, chances are they will understand!

Check-In On Your Loved Ones Consistently

People who are self-isolating may find it difficult to check in on their loved ones because of the distance that separates them. If you’re looking for a way to maintain connections while staying at arm’s length, then consider checking in with your friends and family members regularly through text or email.

When people know that they can expect an update from you, they are more likely to contact you as well. This way, it’s easier for everyone involved to stay connected and maintain the relationship that they have with one another!

Create a Movement to Unite Your Community

Finally, if you and your loved ones are self-isolating because of political or social issues, try creating a movement that brings everyone together! This could be as simple as starting an online petition for change. If there is already one out there that you can join, then consider signing it and sharing the link with your friends.

If you are looking for ways to maintain relationships while self-isolating, then this is one of the best! Not only will you be contributing to the cause, you’ll also be strengthening your own relationships with those who are involved.

We hope these tips have helped you to maintain relationships while self-isolating. Remember that your loved ones want to be there for you, so don’t be afraid to reach out and connect with them. We wish you all the best as you work towards a life that is filled with happiness!