Things you should know about VTMECO’s 360 Degree Car Camera

One of the next big thing in the automotive industry could be surround-view cameras. A surround-view system with cameras on all four sides of the vehicle will keep you safe from commonplace damage like scraping the alloy wheel or a fender.

A surround-view monitor combines a birds-eye view of your vehicle from overhead and it also shows a moving image on the display, as well as parking lot lane markings, adjacent cars, and curbs. Previously, these cameras were only seen on luxurious cars, however, thanks to the development of technology and the increasing needs of the consumers, more and more 360-degree cameras are appearing on the market. In this article, you will be able to read about VTMECO’s 360º Degree Car Camera, its features, as well as the benefits you can get. Let’s take a look:

The Features of the Camera

The kit includes four synchronized cameras – two cameras on each side mirror, one on the steering wheel, and one on the back of the trunk. It also includes a signal processor which is implemented into the car’s display. The signal processor works on android screens, DVD screens, and LCD screens. The image displayed will show the entire section, plus, the steering angle for turn signals, as well as going backward and forward. Additionally, if you are driving on narrow roads, you can display the two tires on both sides by pressing the emergency button. The video is displayed in full HD resolution for all viewing angles and the image sensor makes night vision light up, compared to other cameras that show pictures in black and white.

According to the experts from vtmeco.com, the N=1 anti-glare glass lens in reverse direction is one of the best features of this camera and it is quite necessary and important when there is a backlight. It also supports the steering bar for cars with an electronic balance in order to help with accurate and precise steering.

The Benefits of the Camera

In the list below, you will be able to read about the benefits of these cameras and the benefits include:

1. It Provides a 360-degree Scene of the Car in Bird’s-eye view

This device will help you with parking by understanding the car’s surroundings through a bird’s-eye view from above the car. It will also help you confirm the car’s position when it comes to the lines that are around the parking space and other objects, which allows you to maneuver into parking spots easily.

2. No Blind Spots

The device can truly and clearly show you the driving condition of the car, eliminate any blind spits, which in return, makes driving safer and easier.

3. Fewer Accidents and Damages

Since there are four cameras, you will be able to see your vehicle from all angles. This can prevent accidents like scratching your or another car, as well as seeing what is behind you. This can make the entire driving process safer, and less expensive since you will not have to pay for the damages done to your car or to someone else’s vehicle.

Conclusion

As you can see, this technology can make driving safer, less stressful, and it can save you a lot of money and nerves when it comes to dealing with any damages that might occur while driving or parking.