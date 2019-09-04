25 Funnier Ways To Describe Self-Love

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Masturbation isn’t a very sexy word. But despite its poor branding and marketing, self-lovin’ gets us all (hopefully) to the big O. So, rather than harp on the weird choice of word, like vagina (not the best work of the English language), why not try one of these ridiculous euphemisms for “dancing with myself”? Hey, they might inspire you to come up with more, uh, nicknames.

1. Taking the flute to band camp

2. Stuffing the pink taco

3. The five knuckle shuffle

4. Petting My Little Pony

5. Rub one out

6. Cleaning out the cobwebs

7. Yodel In the Canyon

8. Turn the knob

9. Tampering with the smoke detector

10. Buffin’ the muffin

11. Turning myself into a hand puppet

12. Basting the turkey

13. Practicing

14. Self-service

15. Flying solo

16. Feeling slap happy

17. Watering the flower

18. Priming the pump

19. All hands on deck

20. Cure for boredom

21. Tickle your fancy

22. Thumb a ride

23. Paddling the pink canoe

24. Preheat the oven

25. Staying in with BOB (battery operated boyfriend)

