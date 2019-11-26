This Adorable Twitter Love Story Proves Maybe The World Is Not All Terrible

I don’t care how cynical your cold little heart is — if this Twitter love story doesn’t make you go, “OK, that’s pretty fucking adorable,” then maybe you belong at the Republican National Convention. Two “book nerds” found love on Twitter after Jonathan O’Brien, now 30, who ran the social media accounts for Waterstones TRC bookstore in London, tweeted a joke about Pokémon books all the way back in 2012. Victoria Carlin, now 32, responded to the nerdy joke and tweeted, “well I’m in love with whoever is manning the @WstonesOxfordSt account. Be still my actual beating heart.”

O’Brien tweeted back that he wasn’t that “dreamy,” and the two joked back and forth from there. Carlin said she was “dared” by a friend to get a first date within the week. It took longer than that, but they eventually hooked up in real life and hit it off immediately. “It was easily the best first date I’ve ever been on (and hopefully the last first date I’ll ever go on),” O’Brien told Mashable. “I brought a book of The Wizard of Oz as a present because Victoria had mentioned to me how much she loves the film.”

I mean, you have to admit that it’s pretty adorable and sweet. The two married over the weekend and they are still being really fucking cute.

In fact, the groom tweeted about playing Pokémon Go just before they walked down the aisle, and Carlin was still tweeting back and forth him. These two are bound, happily ever after, by Twitter and Pokémon. Maybe I’m just feeling a little sappy these days, but I think it’s one of the most irritatingly cute stories I’ve ever heard.

Caught a Jynx while waiting for my wedding to start. pic.twitter.com/jjLz35ZvoL — Jonathan but ghost (@JonathanOB_) July 15, 2016

Caught a Jynx while waiting for my wedding to start. pic.twitter.com/jjLz35ZvoL — Jonathan but ghost (@JonathanOB_) July 15, 2016

Seriously, it’s sort of ridiculous how perfect they are. The couple has been getting a lot of attention lately, and they are still going at it on Twitter.

I can’t take it. I can’t take it because even though I am single and happy about it, who doesn’t believe in true love? No? Just me? I want to be annoyed by the simplicity of the whole thing and their obviously happy hearts, but I can’t. Because meeting someone on Twitter, flirting with them, and then marrying them years later is, let’s just fucking say it, a “modern day fairy tale.” It’s probably the most adorable meet-cute ever.

Luckily, everyone around them seems to have a sense of humor about it, too. Recently, the new social media manager at Waterstones tweeted about his love life:

Woman who had a crush on man behind @waterstonestcr Twitter feed marries him https://t.co/VlQrpSdZYR pic.twitter.com/9NUCrWE9sV — BBC London (@BBCLondonNews) July 18, 2016

There are lots of replies from “desperately single” women hoping to recreate the magic. But that’s the thing about fairy tales — they’re always one of a kind.

Original by Karen Fratti