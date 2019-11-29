This Feelings Map Explains So Much

The feelings map you see above is a visual representation of the findings from a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences, which found that emotions influence our bodies in consistent, universal ways.

Finnish researchers asked 701 participants in three countries to identify where they felt certain sensations while reading short stories or watching movies meant to invoke emotional responses.

On a blank, computerized figurine, they were then asked to color in the areas of their body where they felt sensations became stronger (red and yellow) or weaker (blue and black) when they experienced certain emotions.

The results, albeit totally subjective (no one’s face literally turned red with fear), help explain where the phrases “hot with envy,” “beaming with pride,” and “feeling blue” come from. It also makes perfect sense that disgust is felt through the digestive tract, anxiety in the chest and love in the head, heart and genitals. [The Atlantic]

