This Proposal Video Is 27 Minutes Long

Perhaps I am just a bitter shrew, but this 27-minute proposal video — in which actor/director Justin Baldoni doesn’t ask Emily Foxler to be his wife until the very end — just did not do it for me. It has everything: Candles! Lip-syncing to the Backstreet Boys and Boyz II Men! A flashmob dancing to Bruno Mars! Special appearances by the parents! A visit to a grave site to ask a dead father’s permission to marry his daughter! Tears! SO MANY TEARS! And yet I got bored. Someone call 911 — I must be dead inside. Right? [Gawker]

