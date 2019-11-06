Tinder Social Will Be The Orgy Hookup Tool You Didn’t Know You Needed

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Think of Tinder. OK, are images of you with another person Netflix and chilling surfacing? Cool. Now think of Tinder, but for Netflix and chilling with a group. Tinder Social is an actual thing that launched globally after a successful beta launch in Australia (and those fuckers know how to party). Um, who else is thinking Tinder Social will end up just being for orgies?

Like the OG Tinder, all connections are set up via Facebook, but you have to opt in to Tinder Social to reap the group sex benefits. The app will then give you options of groups to meet up with based on your geolocation. Think of Grease: the Pink Ladies meet up with the T-Birds, but summer love quickly turns into summer orgies (unless you conflate the two, then yes, this app will help you reenact Grease down to a science). You can also go to amusement parks and concerts together, probably. I don’t make the rules.

In order for groups to match, one member of each group has to swipe “yes” or “I’ll have what she’s having” or whatever the kids are saying on Tinder these days. Granted the “yes” is mutual, members from both groups will see a notification in their inbox announcing the match made in Tinder heaven, giving you the green light to communicate with all members from both groups, and to officially purchase those snacks in preparation for the orgy. I recommend carbo-loading for stamina.

Thankfully, you can opt in and out to either standard Tinder or its social version, so, like all things dating app-related, there isn’t much commitment. One shady little tidbit is that those logged into Tinder Social can see all their Facebook friends’ profiles on the app, which kind of sucks for privacy reasons. You likely don’t want to see your aunt’s profile, and vice versa. Some users have also taken to Twitter to voice their anxieties about the group arrangement, while others are more worried about the chance for more rejection, naturally.

All orgy and feeling-left-out jokes aside, it’s kind of nice how this update aims to mimic how we create meaningful real-life bonds, which is through friends. Chances are, if your friend gave some dude a stamp of approval, his bro gang might be able to jive well with your girl squad. But think about it: if you’re going to resort to an app that reflects the way we communicate in real life, why not just stick to real life? It’ll save you tons of money on data, which you can then use towards buying your date a real-life dinner, not just sending them an eggplant emoji and calling it a night.

Original by Marissa Miller