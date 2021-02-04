Thinking about visiting Germany? Munich is your first go-to city on the list? You will enjoy this article since we will help you get around from point A to point B while exploring some of the best tours and enjoying your spare time, the right way! Munich is a lively city, perfect for tourists, singles, couples, as well as any age group! Here are some of our recommendations as well as tips & tricks for your daily trip.

12 Tips And Trick For Exploring Munich in One Day

1. U-Bahn is not free

Most tourists rush to the metro station, as well as trams. However, you should know that the U-Bahn is not free. Make sure to use a stamp on your blue machines when heading down the escalator. Simply get a one-day ticket and avoid those pricey as well as annoying €60 fines.

2. Consider a bus

Speaking of annoying fines, you can also travel by bus and avoid any unpleasant situations. You can enjoy proper VIP transportation, and you can choose different mini busses or van options for yourself or friends and family! These are affordable yet perfect for anyone who wants to feel comfortable. Bcs-bus.com has some amazing deals and options that you should check out if you’re trying to make your trip enjoyable.

3. Be prepared for loads of mean cyclists

This is quite common, and it shouldn’t shock you. If you’re on foot be prepared for a lot of cussing, as well as fast and reckless cyclists. They have a right of way even over cars and they might make you feel a bit uncomfortable, scared, or even shocked at first. Yet again, proper transportation might be the safest go-to for your daily tours.

4. Bow code

If you’re out to a fancy dinner and you want to do something cute with your significant other, heads up because of this code. The way that a woman’s apron bow is tied will tell a lot about her relationship status. The left side is for single women, and the right one means that you are taken. This might seem a bit weird, especially for first-time visitors. However, you will see a lot of Germans embrace and love this trend.

5. Weather is tricky

The weather is not as reliable, but it is not as bad as it is in the UK either. If there is no snow or rain most owners will set up outdoor tables and will ask their customers to eat outside, despite low temperatures. Germans are optimists, and the harsh wind doesn’t get to them. If you want to enjoy an outdoor coffee or a fancy lunch, there will be loads of opportunities, even in February and up to November!

6. Eat mystery dishes

Germans swear by their potato salad. Have you ever tried it? This carb-infused meal will leave you feeling full and satisfied. It is super cheap, yet one of the most commonly asked and loved dishes in most restaurants.

PS: Don’t forget to grab a cold one while you’re at it as well.

7. Carry cash

You might be used to paying with your credit cards, but well-known and popular beer gardens will only accept cash. You will be approached with the ubiquitous black purse to settle the bill. People usually split the bill, and almost no one prefers nor looks forward to card payments.

8. Friday and Saturday nights are super busy

Heads up since you might spend a lot of time moving from point A to point B. This also applies to their most-popular holiday, Oktoberfest. So, how flexible are you with time, and what are you trying to achieve and get out of your trip? If you want a stress-free trip, rather visit this city on Monday, and enjoy its slow-paced atmosphere.

9. Don’t visit on Sundays

Munich is considered a religious city. Sundays are traditionally reserved for church visitations, and almost everything is shut down during this day. This also applies to restaurants, supermarkets, as well as some attractions. Plan beforehand since you don’t want to get your hopes high. This also applies to some shopping sprees, most stores are closed, while some malls might work on Sundays.

10. Museums are cheap

If you want to enjoy a historical visitation and enjoy your favorite era, go to one museum! There are hundreds of options to choose from, as well as some classy art galleries. The best part? These are super affordable, and you can end up paying only one euro for some attractions if it is not in its busy season. Do your research beforehand and find some of the best museums that are close and nearby so that you save time when getting from one to the other.

11. Visit a castle

How about you see an actual castle? Munich has several options that you can visit if you’re trying to relive that Bavarian era. This can be a quick getaway trip, perfect for people who love botanical gardens, nature, as well as slow walks. Castles are not too pricey to check out either, yet they are so unique and have a fun vibe + will make your memories unforgettable.

12. Give outdoor markets a chance

Last, but not least, we recommend giving an outdoor market a chance. They will have fresh foods, gigantic beer gardens, as well as pleasant company. If you want to interact with locals and experience the best atmosphere, this is a must-do from our list! It is also perfect for any age group, as long as you are an outdoor activity lover!

Ready for your trip?

So, do you feel like you’re ready for your Germany quick little getaway trip? As you can see, Munich has a lot to offer! Which activity out of these top twelve is your favorite? Let us know what is a must-do from our list, and what you think of Munich in general, we would love to know!