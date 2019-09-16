What Are Different Relationship Types?

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Relationships have so many stages and so many perspectives each is different for different persons. You can’t just simply say that there is just one kind of relationship. As people vary from each other so is their view about relationships. It is as complicated as anything can get. We have narrowed down some obvious types of relationships that exist in today’s time.

Help yourself to understand where you stand.

1. Dependant Relationship

This type of relationship occurs when you or your partner is dependent on the other one then you are in a dependent relationship. Your partner can’t seem to make a decision on his own or needs you 24*7. Being a little depending on your partner can be flattering but don’t be overly involved. This kind of relationship is born out of desperation when a person doesn’t wanna be alone but neither he is ready for a relationship to try to avoid this for yourself and for your partner’s sake.

2. You Are The One Kinda Relationship

This type of relationship is traditional as well as rare to find these days, two of you are only involved with each other and doesn’t want anyone else, it is a more romantic and mature kind of relationship. In this kind of relationship, you forgive, each other for your mistakes and try to work it out.

There is always going to be a conflict or misunderstandings with anyone you choose what matters is that if your partner worth all this. If you want this type of relationship you to learn to compromise and forgiveness and a better understanding of your partner’s feelings. If you are compatible and madly in love with each other. You forgive, compromise and understand each other like no one ever have then you may have found your “the one”.

3. Relationship-Based On Friends With Benefits Concept

Though a lot of people in today’s generation go for this type of relationship and it can be good as long as both of you are on the same page. This type of relationship should only occur when there are no strings attached from both sides. It can be amazing if you don’t want responsibility and none of you is thinking about the future of your current status. When one starts to have feeling you should take a step back if you are not on the same page as your partner.

4. The Long-Distance Relationship

This is the most difficult type of relationship. Although if you are in a long-distance relationship that means you both want it to work and there is that special feeling called love. You need to have full faith in your partner and the utmost importance of each other.

Try not getting into unnecessary fights cause you can’t meet them and solve all these things on phone. Social media and better connectivity have risen the number of long-distance relationships.

5. The Casual Relationship

In this type of relationship, you don’t really know the other person but it cant be physically good. It is different from friends with benefits relationship because that revolves around your good friend meanwhile this can be with anyone you are physically attracted to. You both agree to keep it casual and no complications whatsoever.

Click here for more articles on relationship tips.