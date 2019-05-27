Tips and tricks to keep your nails in perfect condition

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Whether you are the type of person that bites their nails or cuticles or you enjoy painting your nails as a sign of self-care, we all long for healthy and manicured nails. Before going on to the tips and tricks for healthy nails, let’s take a look at how we can tell our nails are healthy? Here is what you should look for:

Signs of Healthy Nails

1.The plates are pinkish.

2. Cuticles do exist, hence do not cut them.

3. Nails and the white tip are even lengths.

4. There is a half-moon shaped section at the nail base.

If you cannot match your nails to these healthy signs, it is time to take better care of your nails. Here are some tips on how to make your nails healthy, as well as strong:

1. Be gentle to your nails

As you know, nails are delicate, so scrubbing them roughly can expose you to infections. Also, by using metal tools under your nails, you could cause the nail plate to become separate from the skin (this condition is known as onycholysis). It is a common problem for people and this might lead to irregular, white nail tips. Hence, be careful when you are washing your hands and do not use metal tools under your nails.

2. Clip your nails regularly

As you know, it is important to trim our hair on a regular basis and the same goes for nails. Hence, you should clip your nails every two weeks, adjusting the clipping time more or less often once you see how your nails respond to it.

3. Nail health is more important than length

Long nails are quite beautiful, but if you had problems with breakage or snags, it is better to keep your nails short for a period of time. Short nails with rounded edges will be easier to maintain and they will most certainly look neater, so you will be able to focus on strengthening your nails.

4. Always have a nail file with you

If your work causes a lot of tears or breaks in your nails, you should always have a nail file in your bag. It is useful since you will be able to smooth the rough edges on the spot and the best way to do so is by working your nails in one direction. It is highly recommended that you get a glass nail file since it will create even edges and can be used on the most damaged nails. You can check this website if you want to learn more about nail filing.

5. Leave your cuticles alone!

You might not be aware of this, but the cuticles have an important purpose. They seal off the areas at the bases of your nails. Hence, when you remove the cuticles, it will remove that protection, leaving your fingers and nails vulnerable to bacteria.

6. Protect your nails with a base coat

If you like painting your nails at home, you should not skip the base coat. The base coat will not only protect the nail from being stained, but it will also help the color look more natural, even if you put one coat of polish.

7. Use a top coat to prevent your nails from chipping

You should not avoid putting on a top coat as well. This is quite important, especially since the top coat seals the color and adds gloss to the whole finish. You could add an additional topcoat layer every three days if you want to avoid your nails from being chipped.

Conclusion

By following these tips, you will be able to have healthy, strong, and beautiful nails that everyone will envy you on. Hence, do not waste any more time and start implementing these tips in your nail routine in order to get the perfect outcome in a short period of time.