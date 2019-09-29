Tips for Writing a Cover Letter

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Sending a cover letter along with your resume is extremely important as it is a chance to introduce yourself in more detail and showcase more of your skills and experiences to a potential employer. For some hiring managers, it is the most important part of a job application since it can tell them more about who you are and what makes you stand out.

However, many get overwhelmed just by the thought of writing one and it is a task that often seems daunting and challenging. So here are some tips that can help you make the writing process as easy as possible and ensure your letter truly showcases what you have to bring to the table.

1. Select the Right Type

There are several types of letters to choose from, so make sure you write one that fits what you are applying for. Application or traditional letters are written when one is applying for a job position, while prospecting or letters of interest are written to inquire about possible openings in a company.

2. Write a Custom Cover Letter

Hiring managers will be able to tell if your letter is a generic version used on every job application and the chances of it being thrown away due to this are high. This is why it best to write separate letters for every job you apply for. Look at the job listing, select a few skills or abilities they are looking for which you know you have and provide examples that showcase them.

3. Go Beyond Your Resume

The letter should show what exactly you can bring to the company, so it shouldn’t be just another version of your resume. Choose a few of your strongest skills, abilities, or experiences, anything you would like to highlight and include them in your letter. Provide examples that best show all of them.

4. Format It Correctly

Along with having the proper information, your letter should also look polished. You can review different examples online, to look at proper ways of formatting, and even use templates to help ease the entire process. To learn more about this, you can visit jofibo.com.

The letter should not be longer than one page, three to four paragraphs at most. Put spaces between your greeting, each paragraph, and after your closing. If you are sending a physical letter, include your contact information and date at the top. If you are sending an email you will need to also include a subject line that contains your name and job title.

5. Be Yourself

Although you want it to sound professional, you should cut the formality. Avoid using awkwardly formal language and phrases that feel unnatural and are overused. It is better to be straightforward and write clearly. You do not want to come off as fake, but polite and professional.

6. Edit Your Letter

Even the smallest typo can make a big difference, so make sure to check your letter several times for any spelling or grammar mistakes. Proofread it thoroughly and make sure that all included information like names, addresses, and dates are correct. You can also ask a friend to read it, check for mistakes, and give you general feedback.

Conclusion

Keep it short and sweet, go easy on the enthusiasm, and follow the tips above to help make your cover letter stand out among all the others. Not only can it showcase your skills and experience, but it can greatly increase your chances of being invited to a job interview as well.