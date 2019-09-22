Tips On Aging From The Oldest People Alive

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Do you want to outlive all of your friends? You have to develop some pretty weird habits to do so. Glamour compiled the advice given by each of the people designated as the oldest person alive as to how they lived so long. As they get older, the general trend is toward bizarre daily rituals, like:

“Boiled corn, every day.”

“Frequent doses of vinegar and pickles.”

“Reading the newspaper and watching parliamentary debates.”

“Donkey milk.”

“A vegetarian diet and being an avid smoker.”

On the other hand, there’s plenty of wisdom nuggets that sound awfully pleasant, like “Laughter,” or “Buddha and the sun.” Bottom line, if you get to 122, you had to be doing something right.

[h/t Boing Boing]

[YouTube]

Original by Rebecca Vipond Brink