Tips on buying a new crib mattress

Equipping and furnishing a nursery for your newborn is one of the many things that have to be done before the baby arrives. For many soon-to-be parents this a fun challenge since they get a chance to choose the furniture, paint the walls and turn that room in a piece of heaven for their child. We can go on and on when it comes to decorating that space, form bright colors, interesting toys to murals of Disney characters. However, the most important piece of furniture you have to get is a crib and a mattress, and in the following text, we are going to give you some tips on how to pick the best one.

Since newborns sleep from 16 to 17 hours a day, you have to get a high-quality, comfortable mattress that will ensure the good quality of your baby’s sleep. When choosing one, there are several things to consider such as type, size, weight, cover, and of course, price. If you are unsure what to expect, visit here and read detailed reviews of five crib mattresses.

The very first thing you have to decide is whether you want foam or an innerspring mattress. What is the difference? The former is extremely popular since it is light when compared to other types, it’s cost-effective, and some of them are created especially for infants. However, pediatricians advise parents against buying a memory foam toppers, since it usually forms indentations of a baby’s head. The latter one obviously incorporates springs which are encircled by foam to ensure comfort. This type of mattress is more expensive when compared with the foam one and it is heavier, but one the other hand, it will last longer.

When it comes to size, it shouldn’t be more than 6 inches thick. Not only can thick mattresses become very hot, but there are concerns about the baby’s breathing since they can easily sink down into it. Furthermore, you have to make sure that the mattress fits the crib perfectly. Don’t go shopping for one if you are not sure about the measurements. There should be no free space between it and the frame of the crib since these gaps can pose danger for your newborn.

Furthermore, you have to get a cover. You can get it with a mattress or you can buy it separately. Just make sure that it is waterproof because they are easy to clean since many “accidents” will happen in that crib. Also, consider getting an eco-friendly mattress. They have not been treated with any toxic material, which means that they are a perfect natural environment for your child.

Also, you should get a new instead of a used one. Yes, you will get a used one for a lower price, or maybe even free, but the chances are that it is filled with all sorts of bacteria that can harm your infant. If you buy a new one, you will know that it is sanitary therefor safe for the baby.

Lastly, consider the price. Buying the most expensive there is, does not necessarily mean that it is the best. Because of this, you have to do research and make a list of features the mattress has to possess. Go to different stores, talk with salesmen, narrow down the choice to two or three potential ones, and choose the one that will ensure the comfort and safety of your baby.