Do You Have A Backup Baby Daddy?

My friend Erin and I were stuck driving behind a slow-moving bus yesterday, and to kill time, we started talking about the particular mythical unicorns in our lives—our fallback baby-making guys. Men who, if neither of us was in a committed relationship, we might want to have children with.

For Erin, it’s her friend Rich, with whom she’s been friends for almost 10 years. “Occasionally I think that maybe we’d make a good couple, but I know he’s too flaky. He’s too unreliable.” But still! “He has so many qualities that are wonderful, that I would love for my kids to be. And yeah, it’s crossed my mind that he’s kind of my go-to if nothing else works out.” I have one of those too—a guy friend that I have no real romantic interest in, but who possesses all of the qualities I’d love to have in a baby daddy.

First off, Scott is smart beyond words, accomplished, and very, very thoughtful. (How thoughtful? He took me with him to Tiffany’s to pick out jewelry for his ex-girlfriend.) And he’s cute; there’s just never been any spark between us. Still, he’s really a very ideal man, and one whose genetic material should be propagated. Of course, he doesn’t know I think this about him. And maybe he never will. But it’s nice to know that there is someone out there that I do find ideal. Do you have a baby daddy backup?

Original by Julie Gerstein