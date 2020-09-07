8 Tips On Hiring And Working With Freelancers – 2020 Guide

You have your own business and want to include new people in your team. However, you are a little scared of the idea of hiring full-time workers. You may have an idea for a project, but you are simply not sure which agency or studio you would choose for that type of work. Luckily, 2020 is a time of new technologies and communications, and thus of business. Consider hiring a freelancer. However, if you don’t know how to do it and what awaits you when you hire someone – we offer you 8 tips on hiring and working with freelancers.

What Is Freelance?

Freelance part-time jobs are occasional jobs performed by freelancers. The beauty and challenge of this type of employment lie in the ability of an individual to independently decide which jobs to apply for – as well as when, how much, and where to work. As for the employers, they have an advantage because they can choose from a large number of freelancers – with whom they can reach an agreement on the price of labor that will suit them. A freelancer is usually not tied to one full-time company, but you and other companies can hire a freelancer for certain types of jobs.

What Are The Features Of Highly Qualified Freelancers?

For freelance jobs, it is necessary to have knowledge in the required areas, to be organized and disciplined, to know English – and to have a laptop and a good internet connection. Freelancers can do the work from anywhere – from home, from libraries, cafes, or even from rented co-working spaces. Because of the freedom and flexibility, they feel when doing business, but also because of the need to constantly work on personal development – more and more young people are opting for a freelance career. Their business environment in the world and the office can be in any country they want to live in.

Why Do We Most Often Look For Freelancers?

Clients in the freelance market are companies and employers who are looking for a professional who should perform a certain type of work. Whether companies hire their employee for a specific job or hire a freelancer, the costs are somewhat the same, and perhaps even higher in the case of working with a freelancer. So why then is there so much demand for freelancers? Employers are looking for freelancers for several reasons:

Lack of enough professional people in the environment for a certain type of occasional jobs.

The need for occasional engagement of people who are experts in a certain field of work.

The company wants to hire quality staff in this way, which it will be able to rely on over a long time.

The employer wants to delegate less important, usually technical and manual jobs so that he can dedicate himself to more important business tasks.

8 Tips On Hiring And Working With Freelancers

Are you thinking of hiring a freelancer? You will find freelance workers on specialized websites such as Keeping.nl – where you publish your project, specify what exactly you need, what kind of worker you are looking for and how much you are willing to pay for the service. Your ad is then answered by freelance workers from all over the world with their applications and suggestions. And why and how to hire freelancers? Here are some tips.

1. Determine The Scope Of Your Project

When it comes to business, there is a saying: Fast, good or cheap – choose two. The idea here is that if you want any of these things, you have to agree with the previous one, or the third one. If you want a great job done at lightning speed, expect to pay a big price. If you want something fast that costs almost nothing, don’t expect it to be great. And if you want quality work done on a modest budget, it will probably be a while before you see it. It is up to you to choose.

2. Hiring A Freelancer Is Quick And Easy

This way of hiring is extremely quick and easy. You immediately have access to the data of all freelancers whose applications have caught your eyes – such as portfolios, short CVs, and feedback from other employers with whom the freelancer has previously cooperated, that is, successfully done the job. You can assign a job to a selected employee at any time, and nothing prevents you from starting work immediately.

3. Freelancers Are Specialized In Almost Every Job

If you have a specific project that needs to be done – there is a high probability that you will be able to find a freelancer who specializes in this type of work. For example, if you need a professionally created email newsletter – you do not need to look for an agency or design studio that offers a wide range of services. You can just hire a freelancer who only creates newsletters, has successful projects in the field, and knows the subject well.

4. They Are Very Cost-Effective

Paying a freelancer who works from home and works only as much as he needs to complete the project – is more cost-effective than paying permanent employees full-time for work. You can only work with a freelance worker as much as you need. Also, you will come across many freelance beginners who want to build a career and fight the competition to offer low prices for their services.

5. Adherence To Deadlines

Freelancers are small business people with a developed work ethic. A good freelance worker knows that he will gain profit and reputation – by fulfilling all your expectations, meeting deadlines, and starting a new task as soon as possible.

6. Fast Results

The reason why freelancers deal with this way of working is the flexibility of working hours. That is something from which you can also profit. Your freelancer will sometimes do the job even after your work hours are over, and you may find the tasks you gave him at the end of the workweek already fulfilled on Monday.

7. Independence

The independence of freelance workers comes as a consequence of interaction with different employers. They are used to working independently – so you won’t have to explain much to them what exactly is required of them. Of course, as an employer, you are also expected to clearly define what kind of service you are looking for – but what is an advantage with a freelancer, is that you can focus on your job instead of explaining the tasks assigned to your new employee.

8. Experience

As freelancers often change employers due to the nature of their work and often work on several different projects at the same time – they gain a very rich experience. Every job they do and every employer they work for – adds a lot to their skills from which you too will benefit greatly.