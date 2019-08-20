Tips on how to clean your yard

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When the time comes, or to be exact, when spring comes, it is time for the big cleaning process. People tend to hoard things and collect junk over winter which has to be cleaned in order to prepare the garden for summer. In the following text, we are going to give you some tips on how to easily clean the yard and also we are going to discuss some tools you can use.

The first thing you should do is clean the large waste. If you have used your backyard as a storage area during winter months, it is time to get rid of all those things. There will probably be rocks, tree branches and junk such as candy wrappers, soda cans, plastic bottles that were dropped by kids in your neighborhood. You should organize all the garbage into different piles and separate the ones that are for recycling and the ones that are for disposal. Also, you should start the cleaning from one end of the garden and work your way to another.

Next, you have to cut the tall grass, weed and some plants. The best tool you can use for this is the line trimmer. In addition, don’t forget to prune trees and bushes. This is important not only because of the aesthetics but it will also improve the health of the plants. Make sure to cut only branches that are sick or that were damaged in any way. For larger branches, you can use a chainsaw, while for the smaller ones you should go with a tree shear.

Furthermore, you have to collect the leaves and other debris and throw it away. For this part of the cleaning process, you should use a leaf blower. If you don’t own one, it is time to make this investment, because it will last you for years to come. If you are interested in learning about different models and their features, visit this website.

The next thing on your list should be the lawn. You can replenish the grass in some areas if it is necessary i.e. if there are some bare spots, or on the other hand, if everything looks great, simply take your lawnmower and restore your garden’s former beauty. Moreover, plant some flowers. They will not only improve the aesthetic appearance of your backyard, but you will also be constantly surrounded by their pleasant scent. Purchase some new pots and arrange them all around the garden. You can find them in different sizes, shapes, and colors. All you need is a bit of gardening skill and a lot of imagination.

Last but not least, it is to time to take the patio furniture out. Once you get to this step it means that you are almost done and that soon you will be able to relax and enjoy your new garden. Don’t forget to clean every piece since they have probably been stored in the far, dusty end of the garage. Also, if you haven’t washed all the covers, cushions, and pillows last fall before you stored them away, it is time to do it now.

All in all, these are only some suggestions you should use when it comes to the big spring cleaning. Additionally, you can also add some new ornaments to your garden such as a small fountain, birdhouse, or interesting lighting.