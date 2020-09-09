Wooden windows require special care, otherwise they will quickly lose their attractive appearance. You can see how beautiful openings can be created by chameleon-decorators professionals. To make your windows always look like new, follow these 10 simple tips:

The windows must remain clean. A glass cleaner product and a microfiber cloth shall be used for this purpose. You can also consider paper towels, but if you wipe the glass with paper, static electricity will then form on the surface. Dust and dirt will settle on the window and there will be no point in such cleaning. In order to do not leave the glasses too dirty, it is enough to wash them 1-2 times a year. Choose cloudy days or during when the direct sunlight does not hit the glass. If the sun shines directly on a just washed window, it will quickly dry out and some stripes may appear on the surface. As a consequence of these stripes, you cannot see outside very well. Frames should be painted. In order not to spoil the wood, the frames should be painted at least once in 3-4 years. Before starting to restore sash windows do not forget to carefully wash them from dust and accumulated dirt. Window frames should not stick. It is necessary that the sashes open smoothly regardless of the season and ambient temperature. If the windows stick together, it means that the frame was inadequately painted or not sufficiently dried ahead of closing. Before shutting the sashes, meticulously inspect the windowsills and frame. If you see tracks of paint there, rub it with a sharp object, as a knife or scissors, to remove from the surface. Removable parts covered with paint are easy to clean, to do this you need to remove them from the window and dip into the warm soapy water and leave them like this all night long. Isolate the windows. If there are gaps around the windows or frame, they let enter the warm and cold air into the room. Because of this, you may notice an increase of energy costs. In order to make the window better insulated and not releasing the heated air, check the rubber seals. If they are worn out, replace them with new ones. In this case, you do not need to remove the windows. Another option to improve the level of sealing are sprays that help to increase the level of insulation. You can also repair sash windows and install shutters: they will ensure safety and retain the warm air inside the house. Set the sash opening limiters. Additional locks or blocks that prevent windows from opening too much. Such safety requirements are suitable for every young mother who is worried about her child. If sash stops are installed, babies will not be able to open the window and accidentally fall down. Lubricate the hinges. Well-oiled or waxed sash windows will open without any problems. It will not happen to have a sash stuck in one position and you won’t have to spend a lot of effort to get it back in operation. All window elements must move smoothly and easily. If the window frame is already stuck, try to lubricate it with silicone, since it will not leave any sticky traces and will lead it out of the stuck position. Before applying the product, do not forget to wash the window and remove any dirt. Check if the windows are decaying. Wooden sliding systems may be affected by fungus. Rotting on wet wood is the first event you will encounter, especially during the rainy season. The fungus will penetrate as deep into the wood as moisture will get there. The window will lose its appearance, the paint will peel off and black spots will appear on the surface. The integrity of the wood will be broken and then the window will leak. If you notice that the window begins to rot, clean the surface from dirt, dry and apply a specific solution. Wood hardeners in liquid form allow you to strengthen the timber, where a fungus has just begun to appear. For extensive damage you will have to commit more drastic measures as sash window renovation, cut out the rotting wood and replace it with a new sash. Reduce the level of possible wood decaying. Owners who prefer natural materials for decorating their homes, choose wood sashes. Such windows look superior than plastic ones, are well insulated and do not let the warm air flowing out. But the sashes may rot if they remain moist. To avoid the appearance of fungus, you should keep an eye on windows, regularly wipe and ventilate them, so that even the minimum amount of moisture will evaporate as soon as possible. The frames should be painted and if there are cracks on the paint, you should re-coat them or proceed with a wooden window repair. Keep an eye on the condition of the cords. The sashes are fastened on the cords and they, on their side, are connected to the blocks. The blocks are hidden in the empty part of the window body. If the cords break or damage is visible on them, they can be replaced. To do this, remove the sashes and choose the same cord as the one hidden into the frame. To make the window moving smoothly, soak it with wax or other lubricant. If you want to choose a stronger cord, choose a wicker cord instead of a twisted one: sash windows specialists will help you. Minimize the number of drafts. A glass that does not fit into the frame really tightly will rattle in strong winds condition. To get rid of unpleasant sounds, which are particularly noticeable at night, you should use hermetic seals. They can fix the glass firmly into the frame. Over time, each window loses its properties and it does not matter whether it is a plastic or a wooden one. Therefore, you need to check regularly how effectively the windows are protected from drafts or rain and to perform a wooden window refurbishment.

Sash windows were popular decades ago and nowadays they haven’t lost their popularity. If you pay the correct attention to glasses and frames, leaving them dry and clean, making regular wooden window frame repairs, the service life of a window will increase.