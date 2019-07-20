Tired Of Having Sex In Your Car? Rent The Hook-Up Truck

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Because having sex in your car is awkward, uncomfortable and illegal if you get caught by authorities, someone went ahead and created “a modern dating solution for safe sexual adventuring.”

Enter the Hook-Up Truck. It’s just like it sounds — a for-rent, box truck complete with temperature control, birth control and camera, if you’re into that sort of thing. (And seat belts that double as restraining devices, I hope?) Designated driver not included. It appears to be more of a park and fuck situation.

The site suggests renting the mobile hotel room on the fly, “when using your favorite mobile dating app” or booking it in advance for festivals,weddings or holiday parties for a real orgy on wheels. The Hook-up Truck sounds like a very wild ride.

