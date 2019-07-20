9 Celeb Moms With Their Doppelganger Daughters

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You didn’t know Reese Witherspoon had a twin did you? Oh wait, sorry, that’s the actress’s 19-year-old daughter Ava behind those shades, looking all movie star-esque. Give her another week and she’ll be taller than mom.

Click through for more celeb mom and daughter doppelgangers that will make you do a double take…

Frances Bean Cobain & Courtney Love