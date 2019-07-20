9 Celeb Moms With Their Doppelganger Daughters

You didn’t know Reese Witherspoon had a twin did you? Oh wait, sorry, that’s the actress’s 19-year-old daughter Ava behind those shades, looking all movie star-esque. Give her another week and she’ll be taller than mom.
Click through for more celeb mom and daughter doppelgangers that will make you do a double take…
Frances Bean Cobain & Courtney Love
Frances Bean definitely has some of dad Kurt Cobain’s features, but her pillowy lips, wide-eyes and affinity for dark red lipstick is all mom.
Ireland Baldwin & Kim Basinger
Kim and Ireland have blonde and vampy in common.
Lily Rose Depp & Vanessa Paradis
Twenty-year-old Lily Rose is definitely rocking her momma’s cool, French Cupie Doll thing.
Eva Amurri & Susan Sarandon
Just like her award-winning mom, Amurri has that easy sexy vibe, curves, and doe eyes.
Zoe Kravitz & Lisa Bonet
Zoe and Lisa both have cheekbones for days.
Riley Keough & Lisa Marie Presley
The King’s girls look exactly alike, right down to that cold stare.
Lourdes Leon & Madonna
Lourdes looks plenty like her dad, Carlos Leon, but if you look at old photos of Madonna, she’s also a dead ringer for her mom.
Dakota Johnson & Melanie Griffith
Melanie’s daughter with ex Don Johnson, Dakota, is all growns up and makes eyes at the camera just like mom.
Original by