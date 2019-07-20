9 Celeb Moms With Their Doppelganger Daughters

July 20, 2019

You didn’t know Reese Witherspoon had a twin did you? Oh wait, sorry, that’s the actress’s 19-year-old daughter Ava behind those shades, looking all movie star-esque. Give her another week and she’ll be taller than mom.

Click through for more celeb mom and daughter doppelgangers that will make you do  a double take…

Frances Bean Cobain & Courtney Love

Frances Bean definitely has some of dad Kurt Cobain’s features, but her pillowy lips, wide-eyes and affinity for dark red lipstick is all mom.

Ireland Baldwin & Kim Basinger

Kim and Ireland have blonde and vampy in common.

Lily Rose Depp & Vanessa Paradis

Twenty-year-old Lily Rose is definitely rocking her momma’s cool, French Cupie Doll thing.

Eva Amurri & Susan Sarandon

Just like her award-winning mom, Amurri has that easy sexy vibe, curves, and doe eyes.

Zoe Kravitz & Lisa Bonet

Zoe and Lisa both have cheekbones for days.

Riley Keough & Lisa Marie Presley

The King’s girls look exactly alike, right down to that cold stare.

Lourdes Leon & Madonna

Lourdes looks plenty like her dad, Carlos Leon, but if you look at old photos of Madonna, she’s also a dead ringer for her mom.

Dakota Johnson & Melanie Griffith

Melanie’s daughter with ex Don Johnson, Dakota, is all growns up and makes eyes at the camera just like mom.

