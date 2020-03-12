Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Have Coronavirus

Recently, a well-known Hollywood couple decided to share information about their health with their fans. Tom Hanks posted on his social media on Wednesday night that he and his wife are, sadly, not feeling well, and that they have some symptoms of the new virus. He and Rita Wilson were later tested for COVID-19, and the results came positive.

Tom captioned his photo on Instagram with: “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches.”

“Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” he added.

They are both in quarantine and hoping for the best. Hanks ended his post with: “We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”