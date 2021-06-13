How Many Tools Do You Need For Digital Marketing

As a digital marketer, you need several tools at your disposal to do your job well. Without tools, your digital marketing campaign certainly won’t perform as well. To be fair, there are so many tools at the digital marketer’s disposal that it might be overwhelming for anyone trying to get into business. However, even if you’ve been doing it for a while, you can still feel pressure to use or not to use particular tools, and that can negatively impact your business.

On that note, we wanted to do a little bit of research and find out just how many tools a digital marketer needs and which tools those are. So if this seems like something that might be of interest to you, stick around with us for a few more moments as we’re about to answer it for you.

First and foremost, we need to identify just why you need all these tools. Well, to put it as simply as possible, tools allow for a much more efficient and effective workflow. Most of the tools at your disposal will allow you to create, measure, and test your marketing campaign’s performance in a way you otherwise wouldn’t be able to do.

It doesn’t matter what kind of tool we’re talking about here, whether it is analytics, SEO or design tools – every one of them has a clear purpose and should allow you to better the performance of your campaigns.

What Are The Categories You Should Pay Attention To?

To avoid confusion and for more straightforward navigation, you can split digital marketing tools into categories. Ideally, we’d suggest one tool per category, but it could be more or even less, depending on the digital marketing niche you’re in.

Here are the categories:

Conversion optimization tools

Design tools

Email marketing tools

Landing page and lead capture tools

Lead enrichment tools

SEO tools

Social media marketing tools

If we assume that you need a single tool from each category, that leaves us with at least seven different tools every digital marketer needs in his arsenal.

Is Every Tool Equally Important?

If we’re to be completely honest, not every tool is equally as important, even though you might need or use all of them. Marketing strategies are constantly evolving. Marketing platforms, as well. With that being said, it would be naïve to think every tool will yield the same results and is of equal importance.

For instance, you can’t compare the significance of social media marketing tools and email marketing tools. Social media plays a much more significant role in the life of ordinary people. Email, on the other hand, does not. Most people don’t even check their emails daily if their job doesn’t require them to. This is a crystal clear indicator that social media tools should take priority over email tools.

On the other hand, email marketing is part of almost every digital marketing campaign. Therefore, it’s far from useless. It simply doesn’t enjoy the same level of importance as social media marketing does.

Should You Use More Than One Tool Per Category?

As we said a while ago, depending on what it is that you do, you may or may not need a tool from a particular category. However, we have also said that you might need more than one. So, once again, we’ll give you an example.

When it comes to email, 9 out of 10 times, you’ll be more than satisfied with just a single tool that will help you optimize your strategy. But, on the other hand, when it comes to things like SEO and social media, you may need more than a few.

Take SEO, for example; if you were to split it into subcategories, you’d end up with at least 7 of them. Things like ranking, analytics, monitoring, backlinking, keyword research and on-page optimization are all things you should consider if you’re investing in SEO. Now, we won’t get into which tools are the best for each subcategory, but if you click here, you can see some examples of which tool may work best for which one.

Which Aspect Of Digital Marketing Should You Mostly Focus On Today?

At this very moment, we’d say that the most critical aspects of digital marketing are social media marketing and SEO.

As we’ve said previously, everyone’s online nowadays, and the majority of those people that are online are on social media. So naturally, that leaves a lot of room for advertisement. The most popular social media platforms are Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Now, when it comes to TikTok, that’s still quite an uncharted territory, but for the first two, there are many tried and tested strategies and many valuable tools that you could use.

Here, it would be best if you focused on social media management tools that should help you organize your content. With the help of these tools, you should have a complete overview of everything content-related, which would help you utilize your strategy in a much more efficient manner. For instance, you could schedule your content based on your followers’ activity, which would allow you to hit peak times, get more engagements, and improve your campaign’s results.

Also, a tool like this should give you a clear insight into your account’s analytics. With this information, you’ll easily be able to track how your content resonates with your audience, slowly weeding out the one that doesn’t perform well and focusing on the one that does.

Furthermore, SEO tools could prove to be even more helpful. Most website traffic comes from search queries, and by utilizing the right SEO tools, you can end up on top of those queries. As we’ve previously said, many different aspects make up SEO, and all of them are pretty much equally important.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, we feel like it’s safe to say that you’ll need at least a few tools if you want to improve your digital marketing game. But, of course, there is no magic number of tools you need. It all depends on what you do, your approach and how experienced you are. Finally, our advice would be to start slow, with only one or two and then work your way up as you gain experience.