10 Best Ideas for Viral TikTok Videos

People love consuming video content, and a rapidly growing social media platform TikTok is the best way to prove it. This is a lip-syncing app that lets any user express their creativity regardless of age, gender, experience, and video-editing skills.

If you struggle to become popular on TikTok, keep on reading and grab our best ideas to attract new followers and go viral. Coming up with new ones can be challenging and daunting, so we have done it for you and made up 10 ideas you can use.

1. Vines and funny videos

Making fun and entertaining content will attract more followers on TikTok because this social media platform focuses on entertainment. Besides, making funny videos, you acquire more opportunities to express yourself creatively and realize different designs.

Entertaining videos ideas you can make up:

Parodies. Share videos imitating movies, cartoons, famous music videos, and TV shows. You can upload required tracks and voices on TikTok and lip-sync to them.

Sketches. Showcase funny everyday stories that each of your followers can relate to. Settings you can choose from are a school, relationships, job, or any other routine.

Bloopers. If you have many bloopers left from shooting your other videos, you can share them with your audience. Thus you will show them your behind-the-scenes process of content creation.

Pranks. Prank your friend and record it, then upload the video. But remember that pranks should be safe for people around you and shouldn’t harm anyone.

Challenges. Take part in a viral TikTok challenge bringing something unique to the idea.

Slow-Mo

Slow-Mo Slow-motion videos are created with the help of the frame rate. Slow-mo videos often look exciting and spectacular, tend to attract attention from social media audiences, and get on the Discover page. And if you pick a relevant sound, the video will look even more fascinating.

Typically, slow-mo content includes beauty shots, jumps, or other activity, holding sparkles or smoke bombs.

2. Educational videos

TikTok is surely an entertaining app, but who said you couldn’t share educational videos there? Many creators start educational channels and upload videos with language lessons, travel blogs, psychology, tutorials of any kind, and personal growth masterclasses.

Some creators dedicate their content to science. I’m not even mentioning how many teachers, doctors, business people, and other professionals joined TikTok to share their expertise and attract more followers.

3. Movie quiz

Imitate a popular movie fragment and ask your followers to guess what movie you’re referring to. Such a quiz will engage your followers and make your video go viral because comments activity helps content get organic reach. Instead of movies, you can take scenes from TV series, cartoons, talk, and reality shows, other creators’ videos, or even video games.

Such videos will make your channel look interesting and diverse and increase your engagement rate.

4. Animals

If you have cute pets, videos about them will warm the hearts of your audience. Such videos look adorable, funny, and easily get discovered in trending TikTok content. Your imagination limits ideas for videos with animals: you can upload a clip with your lovely cat or puppy doing tricks, running, playing, singing, or doing weird stuff in your flat.

5. Tricks

People love watching someone’s doing magic tricks because it’s always exciting and has an unexpected ending. If you can do magic tricks yourself, that’s great, but if you can’t, use video editing effects and transitions. Luckily, TikTok has many of them to choose from.

Make your video look more convincing, think through the plot, and work on your acting skills first.

6. Beauty and lifestyle

The majority of TikTok audiences are young girls interested in beauty. If you want to draw their attention, you can start doing makeup, hairstyle tutorials, tell about your skincare routine and give relevant advice.

If makeup content is not your thing, you can try your creativity in lifestyle and fashion videos. Such content is getting popular on TikTok since many users watch it daily.

7. Urgent agenda

If there are some social issues you are concerned about, you can surely share your thoughts with the rest of the world on TikTok. Social justice, feminism, LGBTQ+, ecology and environment issues, animal rights, and other matters should be the focus of your TikTok videos.

Such content will spice up your channel, cover urgent agenda, and issues people face every day but never think of. Make the world a better place with your useful TikTok content! And don’t be afraid to look funny: TikTok supports such activism, and many world organizations dedicated to this agenda already have their accounts.

8. Sport and workouts

If you can’t live without fitness and want to grow your TikTok followership, start recording your workouts and uploading them on the platform. In your clips, you can share some tips and hacks on how to work out and train properly, share techniques of specific exercises, tell about a healthy lifestyle and dieting, or train with some trending tracks in the background.

9. TikTok Series

Like on Instagram or YouTube, you can create a series of videos dedicated to one topic and plot showcasing the same characters: a proper series you would watch on Netflix but shorter and tailored to TikTok peculiarities.

Just add videos which follow up your previous episodes, even not necessarily bound with the same plot. These can be life hacks, tutorials, movie reviews, investigations, parodies, made-up stories, lessons, and alike.

10. Cartoon with Drawings

If you’re a genuinely creative mind, make your cartoon with drawings and turn them into an engaging video.

Creativity is not something you were born with; you can develop and improve it throughout your lifetime. If becoming a TikTok star is your dream, consider these simple yet creative ideas to start. Experiment with formats and content ideas, and then an audience’s response will not be far behind.