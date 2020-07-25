5 Useful Tools For Managing Your New Online Business in 2020

If you look at the statistics, you might notice that hundreds of new online businesses open every day. Some are incredibly successful, while others that do not implement certain strategies and that do not use specific programs and tools are less successful and unfortunately, they do not survive in the competitive field of online businesses.

This might cause you to think – are there some useful platforms that I can use for managing my new online company? Luckily for you, this article might be able to help you with finding the answer you are seeking. The text below is going to feature a list of some useful programs that you could utilize for managing your company, hence, let’s take a look:

1. For Business Plans – ‘LivePlan’

Having a precise idea is the very first step in starting a successful career as an online businessman, however, creating a business plan is the very second step that you’ll have to take. LivePlan has a varied range of packages with the lowest being approximately 12 dollars every month, however, it’ll enable you to plan every step of the company.

This won’t only help you with the initial idea you had but, it will help with a wide range of other plans that you might have for your company, especially when it expands. It offers over 500 templates that you can utilize, which will also allow you to find the best one for your company.

2. For Web Hosting – ‘Siteground’

When someone is looking to start an online business, the most crucial thing is that they must get a website up and running. Of course, you could get free web hosting, however, it is often lower in quality and you utilize it the first time, you might notice that it is more beneficial if you spend a few dollars every month to get what you need.

If you’re just starting up your company, this platform may be the right thing you need. Yes, you’ll be sharing the server with other websites, but, it’ll be affordable since it is approximately 11 dollars per month. Additionally, it is also easy to use, which is why a lot of small businesses opt for it.

3. For Shortening Your URL – ‘Bityli’

Bityli is a strong URL shortener, and as the name implies, it can be utilized for shortening links. What does this imply? Well, it implies that you could utilize it for creating custom URLs, but, while it is operating, you can monitor the analysis process, and you could also have total control over the links that you require to be shortened.

It is very easy to utilize the program and all you’ll need to do is create an account and then access the panel that the platform has. With it, you’ll be able to shorten a wide range of links, including ones for Facebook and Instagram, but, you can also use it for Twitter, LinkedIn, and Whatsapp.

4. For Content Management – Squarespace or WordPress

Once you have set up the web hosting, you should also opt for a content management platform that will allow you to create and monitor your online presence. As you might have guessed, WordPress is the most commonly used platform, especially since it is customizable and easy to use, additionally, it offers free tools, resources, as well as plug-ins for your browser.

On the other hand, Squarespace is another popular choice for website management, which most new company owners find less complex than WordPress. The price starts from 12 dollars, which means that it is a bit more expensive than WordPress. Whatever you opt for, you definitely won’t regret it.

5. For Customer Relations – Weave, Mailchimp, MailMunch

Although a lot of people think email marketing is dead, this is not entirely true. In fact, it has thrived in the technological era. You should also keep in mind that the online businesses that keep a good relationship with their customers are the ones that are incredibly successful in what they are doing.

For emails and email marketing, MailMunch and Mailchimp are the best and most affordable options that you can find out there, and the platforms will most definitely help you with automating some of your business tasks. Both can be customized, hence, you’ll be able to save both time and money with these platforms.

Tips on Opting For The Right App/Program/Platform

Before we conclude this article, it is important for us to mention several things that you should know about choosing the right platform for your business. For starters, think about what you’ll need, as well as what you are going to do. For instance, if you know that you are going to send newsletters and promotions, you’ll need an email automation platform.

But, if you are not planning on using it, there is no point in paying for it, especially since you might be on a tight budget. Additionally, you should always check the reviews and experiences of other people before purchasing an app, program, or before you choose to hire some services.

Why you might be wondering? Well, by doing so, you’ll know exactly whether or not it is worth buying. If there are more negative than positive reviews, you’ll want to move on to a different option. Last, but not least important you should definitely compare all the packages.

By comparing the prices and packages, you’ll know exactly what you’ll get for the price you are paying, which means that you won’t pay a lot for something that offers basic services, instead, with a different platform, you might get the premium package for the same price. So, do not forget to compare everything.

Conclusion

As you can see, there is a wide range of tools that you can opt for in order to completely manage your online presence. Not only will the tools mentioned above help you with making the entire process easier, but, it will also help you with expanding your audience and business.

So, now that you what you can and definitely should opt for, you might not want to lose any more time. Instead, you should start browsing online platforms, in order to determine which website and platform might suit your business needs, and more importantly, its requirements.