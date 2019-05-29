Top 10 Android Apps for Live Streaming

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We all know that Android is an open operating system, which will allow you to install apps made by third parties. Unlike Android, iOS restricted its users the possibility of installing third-party applications. On the Android platform, you can just grant the permission for “unknown source” and you can freely install every third-party app.

Most of the online streaming websites and apps are a fraud. Surely, we can say that. Just imagine how many times you tried to access some stream by trying several mirrors, and none of them is working. These apps will ask for certain permissions, which are not usually necessary for the normal functioning of online streaming. Therefore, we will present you with ten best apps for live streaming you can download and use on Android OS.

UK TV Now

UK TV Now is one of the best choices you can make when you are looking for online streaming movies, tv shows, sports, etc. You can choose from 150 different channels in the world. Of course, you can use this app for free.

Sony LIV

Sony LIV is a very good live streaming application which will allow you to watch a high number of live streams, like sports, movies, tv shows, etc.

Kodi

Kodi is not your average live stream app, but it can be used for adding different files repository and using movies, music, programming, and tv shows. Furthermore, you can install an addon for Kodi called cCloud IPTV which will give you access to more than a thousand channels.

Show Sport TV

Show Sport TV is a well-made app which will give you the possibility to watch your favorite sports. This application has a great choice of channels from around the world.

Live NetTV

When you start looking for apps that have online streaming of sports and movies, the first thing that will popup is most likely to be Live NetTV. Not only one of the most popular, but one of the best as well.

RD Sports

If you choose RD Sports, you are going to get full access to live streaming of NBA, MLB, NHL, and NFL on your android phone. It has auser-friendly interface and gives good navigation to its users.

Sports Angel

Sports Angel is free to use, but it contains some ads that can be very annoying. It has a very clean and simple navigation system. Also, you will hardly find a better interface of this kind of applications.

Mobdro

Now, we got to the most popular live tv application, Mobdro. Not only that, we can say that this app is one of the best. You can search through various content, from movies to sports live streams.

Genius Stream

Genius Stream offers live tv to its users, with a plethora of channels to choose from. You can choose from sports, fashion, movies, tv shows, documentaries, etc. You can choose from programs from the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, India, etc.

RedBox TV

RedBox tv is one of the best free streaming applications you can find on the internet. RedBox TV offers you more than 1000 live channels from more than 10 countries. It features a category which can help you while you are searching for your favorite sport.