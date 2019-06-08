Top 11 Sites Similar to PrimeWire – 2019 List

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Want to binge watch your favorite TV show, but you do not know how or where to find it online and free? These websites have your favorite TV shows, but also a lot of incredible movies! Check out our favorite eleven websites, similar to PrimeWire:

1. Amazon Prime

Fast loading, no ads, and millions of series, movies, and songs? Sounds amazing, right? Amazon Prime is one of the best platforms of this kind – and it even offers 30-day free trial. It also has numerous other benefits such as free same day delivery, free shipping, unlimited photo storage, and so on.

2. LookMovie

Hate ads and creating numerous accounts? LookMovie is perfect for you. From classics to blockbusters – you will find all of that on this streaming platform.

3. Vumoo

On Vumoo you can also find great TV shows and movies, but the only problem is it does not have categorization, so if you want to watch a horror movie, for example, you’ll have to search it by its title. Nevertheless, it is a great streaming service that has many popular movies so you will find something worth watching.

4. Fmovies

On Fmovies you can watch whatever you like without downloading it. It is free, and it does not contain any ads or popups. Another great thing is that it shows which movie is in which quality on its thumbnail such as CAM, HD 720, HD RIP, etc. You can find out a lot about a movie of your choice – trailer, ratings, cast…

5. Afdah

Great design of Afdah website will help you find any movie you like! Unfortunately, it doesn’t offer any new movies in HD, but if you are a classics fan, you will definitely find something worth watching.

6. Yify TV

On Yify TV you can stream or download movies without having to sign up. You can see many categories, including Popular right now, to help you chose today’s movie.

7. Moonline

If you want to watch the best movies of all time, Moonline is perfect for you. No ads, no popups, and no signing in = perfect.

8. Hindilinks4u.to

Hindi movie fan? Search for Hindilinks4u.to – it offers a great selection of Hindi movies and dubbed movies.

9. YesMovies

Movies in HD can be found on YesMovies. You can search movies by ratings, country, Top IMDB…Also, popular TV shows with all the episodes can be found on this website.

10. PutLocker

Putlocker is probably one of the most famous streaming websites. You can download movies or watch them online, without popups and ads.

11. 5Movies

Do you want to watch new movies? Check out 5Movies that is getting bigger and bigger every day.

Now you can watch your favorite TV show or new releases without any hassle or annoying ads. Have you checked out any of these websites so far?