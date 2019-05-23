Top 24 Sites Similar to YesMovies – 2019 List

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Not everyone can afford he Netflix subscription, so many people eager to watch the latest movies have no option but to turn to sites that offer free streaming. Some of them require registration, but not all of them. There are some ads and popups that can be annoying, but if you are looking for a free service, ads are a fair trade off. After all, these sites require money in order to host their content and streaming service, and that money has to come from somewhere. Ads are the easiest option and for the most part they aren’t intrusive.

Amazon Prime

This is one of the best options for watching movies online, but also one of the costliest. There is however, a 30-day free trial that should allow you to take a glimpse at what amazon Prime has to offer.

Fmovies

Fmovies is a great option for watching movies online for free. It does have some ads and popups, but nothing too terrible.

Afdah

Afdah is a site that offers watching movies and TV shows without any ads or popups.

Cmovies

Cmovies is a great alternative when Fmovies gets blocked on your network, as it offers similar content.

123Movies.ch

123Movies.ch is another YesMovies clone with a huge library, but it does have some popups you will need to deal within order to watch your favorite movie.

LookMovie

LookMovie doesn’t require your credit info in order to let you watch a movie. It has a large library of movies and TV shows and a very useful Continue Watching function.

MoviesJoy

On MoviesJoy you can watch a wide selection of movies in high quality video. They are listed according to their IMDb ratings, which is handy.

BMovies

Movies and TV shows found on BMovies are listed in several categories and you can organize them according to genre, IMDb rating, country, or title.

YoMovies

Apart from Hollywood hits, YoMovies features a vast Bollywood collection as well, including dubbed versions of Hindu, South Indian, and Tamil movies.

Moonline

Moonline doesn’t require log in, so you can enjoy movies for free. It does have a few ads to deal with, but they aren’t bothersome.

Hindilinks4u.to

Another great site to watch the latest Bollywood hits in high quality. You can order them according to year of production or even by the name of your favorite actor.

Movie4u

Apart from movies, Movies4u offers a large selection of TV shows. The site is easy to navigate and fast and it will take only seconds to find what you are looking for.

Vumoo

Vumoo doesn’t offer any advanced search options, but it has plenty of movies in HD quality and they have very few ads.

VexMovies

VexMovies doesn’t require registration and has zero ads. Plus, it has a huge database of all greatest movies to choose from.

PutLocker

PutLockeris one of the oldest sites on our list and has been around for a while. It has a huge collection of movies and TV shows, and is easy to navigate.

Gostream

A great site for watching movies online, Gostream doesn’t require registration and it doesn’t have those annoying popups.

SolarMovie

SolarMovie is one of the most popular sites on our list and it has an excellent collection of movies. However, it does have plenty of ads and popups.

123MoviesHub

123MoviesHub features clean and well-organized interface which will allow you to quickly find the movie you are looking for.

5Movies

5Movies keeps its collection fresh by regularly adding new movies as soon as they become available.

Rainierland

Another popular movie streaming site, Rainierlanddoes have a few popups you have to power through before starting a movie.

HouseMovie

HouseMovie is a well-organized site which offers several streams for every title in their library. You can choose one that best-suited for your Internet connection speed.

Flixtor

Every title on Flixtor comes with a handy description of the movie, which is a rare feature on movie streaming sites.

Yiffy TV

Yiffy is mostly known for their torrents, but it also has a streaming section on their site, called Yiffy TV.

M4UFree

M4UFree has a very user-friendly user interface, which is intuitive and easy to use. The site deosn’t have any ads or popups.