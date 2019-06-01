Top 12 hair colors for dark skin

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

“Dark-skinned women tend to have lots of natural warmth in the skin and hair,” Amy Mrkulic shared with OprahMag.com. “So you can work with warm or sandy palettes, or go against the grain of your natural warmth to give your skin tone contrast and dimension.” Take a look at our list for the best hair colors that suit dark skinned ladies.

Honey Brown

The perfect example is Oprah. “Oprah knows how to mix a modern and trendy shade with a classic color like jet black,” shared Chanel Omari. “The subtle brown hue emphasizes her great features, warm complexion, and beautiful smile,” continued the celebrity commentator.

Purple

Lil’ Kim’s 1999 MTV Video Music Award outfit rocked, as well as her hair color that fit perfectly with her mermaid fantasy and her skin color. “If you’re seeking a sexy, yet subtle, hair color for a dark-brown skin tone, try purple,” commented Omari. “The dark brown to black base keeps your hairstyle grounded, and adding a touch of purple accents your overall look. This color will bring out your natural features and beautiful brown skin, making your eyes look bigger and brighter.”

Silver ombré

“Grey is the new black! Blondies, it’s quiet for y’all! #brrr,” posted Rihanna on her Instagram account in 2013. Omari revealed, “Having dark hair with a dark or brown skin tone can make you fade into the background. A silver color ombrébrightens the look of women with dark skin while adding some contrast. If you work in a corporate job, the silver hair color is a good choice to add a little flair while maintaining a professional appearance.”

Rose gold

Chereen Monet commented on a hair color that The Talk co-host wore perfectly in 2016, “Brown-skinned women with neutral undertones look fabulous with rosy-gold highlights. It brings out the natural bronze of the skin.”

Pink

Lizzo had her hair pink with some jewels in it at 2019 Met Gala. Omari commented, “Pink hair is a popular choice for Black women. Another option is to go with a soft, dusty rose color, blending the pink, while keeping the tones muted, which creates a seemingly natural look. Tight curls not only blend the shades but also add movement. Complete the look with a complimentary lipstick shade.”

Hazelnut

Issa Rae is one of the examples of how a warm hazelnut can complement your skin color. “One of the trendiest hair colors for dark skin is the warm hazelnut,” celebrity colorist Michael Boychuck revealed. “This look creates a sophisticated effect when the hair and skin tone are similar. The shade also gives you plenty of room to play with accent colors in both your hair and makeup.”

Dark brown

“No one in Hollywood can make dark brown hair look as good as Gabrielle Union,” commented Omari. “This is my favorite color on dark-skinned women. It emphasizes their natural features but also makes hair look healthy. Your skin will glow even brighter with dark brown hair. It’s very classy and timeless.”

Auburn

Mrkulic stated, “If you’d like to stay in the richer tones I love a copper, chestnut, or auburn, which is ideal for a dewy and highlighted look.”

Blonde

Platinum blonde, to be exact. Omari revealed, “I would recommend someone with darker skin to go platinum blonde. Blonde hair looks extremely good on women with darker skin because it highlights their cheekbones, whereas, for those with a lighter skin complexion, it tends to wash them out.”

Burgundy highlights

Kerry Washington wore this type of hairstyle back in 2016 while attending Met gala. Boychuck stated, “Adding a touch of color with burgundy highlights adds a splash without going overboard. Pair with a cute pixie cut, and you have your professional look nailed.”

Dark red

Remember Janet Jackson style back int the ‘90s? “A subtle dark red, purple, or burgundy color looks good on dark-brown skin,” shared Omari. “It adds just the right amount of pop—not to mention it looks modern and contemporary.”

Black

The best black is Lupita Nyong’o black hair color – jet black. Omari stated, “You can’t go wrong with jet black hair for a darker skin complexion. It actually really makes your other features stand out. It’s an effortless color.”