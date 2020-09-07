Mike Moradian- A Well-known Author Helping Students in Different Field with His Books

Mike Moradian is a well-known American Internet entrepreneur. While currently working on a number of online tech projects, he is also serving as the Executive Director of HonorSociety.org. In short, this is a popular online ranking organization that analyzes the student’s skills and recognizes their excellence. What’s more? Mike is also CEO, as well as the founder of CollegeBudegt and CmapusBuddy.

The backstory of Mike Moradian

Grew up in Westlake Village, located in California, Mike attended Westlake Village High School and then joined UCLA- University of California Los Angeles. While studying at ULCA, he looked for various opportunities to learn the business, and he did business economic as well as a minor in accounting, which gave him a robust fundamental in statistics and analytics. Accounting and economics gave him a perfect background to understand how numbers affect the business as well the world. After his graduation, he started working at KPMG.

When he was just 22 years old, he came up with an online platform called CampusBuddy.com that has published more than 100 million anonymized grade records. Those records help people to understand and analyze the GPA distributions from United States universities. He developed apps and Facebook pages that witnessed millions of users and followers.

In the year 2010, Mike Moradian created CollegeBudegt.com, which is a well-known student discount site that uses collective buying power to negotiate discounts. In the year 2011, he got an offer from Harvard Business School. But based on an online poll result that he was created seeking people’s votes whether he should attend HBS or not, he decided to not to joined HBS and continue to work as the CEO of CamPusBuddy and CollegeBudget.

He loves to help students to get connected with other people and finding good positions atthe professional level as well as in graduate schools. He and his team started focusing on different professional tools and academics to help students. To extend the philanthropic program, he founded the Honor Society Foundation or HonorSociety.org to offer the members required scholarship programs throughout the United States. He became president and executive director of the Honor Society Foundation in 2012.

Now, he is doing his best to develop a perfect society and to preserve the legacy of HonorSociety.org, and he is contributing to the Honor Society Books.

Mike Moradian Honors and Awards

In the year 2010, he was awarded Best Young Entrepreneurs title by Bloomberg Businessweek’s America’s Best Young Entrepreneurs.

In the year 2012, he became the youngest executive named as one of the Top 40 under 40 by Direct Marketing News.

Besides, he was showcased in Why Did You Become an Entrepreneur, a US Embassy Publication title.

Mike Moradian as a popular author

Honor Society Books are quite popular among people, and all the books are written by Mike. He has written 4 Honor Society Books,including three recently published books. Now, let’s have a look at the new books written by Mike Moradian.

1. How to Land Your Dream Internship: Your 10-Step Guide to Securing the Perfect Internship

Getting a good job in the industries, where competition is quite tough, is a difficult task. The globalization has made it more challenging. But there is a method that can help the students in this. And that method is an internship. However, finding and securing a good internship program is also a difficult task. So, to help the students in this, the Honor Society has published this book, which is written by Mike Moradian. In this book, you will get 10 useful tips to find a suitable internship.

Some students think that interns can’t make a sufficient amount of impression. But the fact is they get noticed. The boss will see how you are handling the tasks and if you can become a member of the team. They will train you to succeed within the company and will make sure that you are the perfect fit for the company’s culture. So, starting from finding a good internship program to doing great in your internship, this book will help you a lot. Buy it now.

2. org Reddit Review: The Beginner’s Guide to Success on Reddit

Social media platforms are getting popular, and utilizing the right social media platform; one can achieve a lot of success in his/her life. All you need to understand the true power of social media platforms, especially Reddit. If you are looking for a perfect source to know more about Reddit and how to utilize it to get better success, then go for Reddit Review: The Beginner’s Guide to Success on Reddit. This is one of the best Honor Society Books.

The author Mike Moradian has explored all the nuances of Reddit and properly explains about how to post your community pots properly for better exposure and how to follow the Reddiquettel. Besides, you will also know about marketing methods on Reddit and how to create a robust Reddit profile. Grab this book now and get success in Reddit.

3. org Scam Alerts: How to Avoid the Top E-mail Scams: 10 Ways to Spot Real or Fake E-mails

While email becomes the most popular way of doing communication, it also has some risk as well as reward. You need to understand whether it is real or just a fake method. Using emails, one can hack your system and to keep yourself protected from hackers; this book has some useful information that can help you a lot. Use those tips and keep yourself safe from fraud emails.