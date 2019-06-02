Top 16 spring wear under $50

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Spring is arguably the best time of the year. You are disposing of winter coats and long boots, and replacing them with some light clothes and open-toes shoes. Here is a list of awesome shoes you can get for under 50 dollars!

White sneakers

For just $50 you can go at Vans as shop this super light white sneakers.

Boots

You can still wear boots during spring, and these fashionable Nastygal boots are only $35.

Slippers

For a sunny day, but these at & Other Stories for $38.

Sandals

These shoes come in gray, leopard and pink, and you can get them for only $48.

White slippers

Perfect for going to the pool, you can get them at Zara for $46.

Flats

Unique, to say the least. You can get these amazing pair at Jeffrey Campbell for $38.

Pumps

With this amazing color, you will stand out in the crowd. You can buy them for $40 at Zara.

Flip flops

Ipanema offers this amazing flip flops for just $33.

Open heel

This pastel dream can be found at Old Navy for only $28.

Espadrilles

The lightest of all the footwear, these espadrilles can be bought at Zara for $20.

Shoes

This strappy heel will make your running even easier. You can get this stylish heel at Sam Edelman for $48.

Sneakers

These vegan leather sneakers can be bought at Mango for $50.

Flat footwear

Rebecca Minkoff offers these floral flats for $50.

Pointy

These flat, pointy ankle strap can be found at Topshop for $32.

Floral

To feel winter and spring combined, but these cute boots for $40 at J.Reneé.

Pool shoe

For that walk to the pool, take this Ivy Park flats for $42.