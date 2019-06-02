Top 16 spring wear under $50

Spring is arguably the best time of the year. You are disposing of winter coats and long boots, and replacing them with some light clothes and open-toes shoes. Here is a list of awesome shoes you can get for under 50 dollars!
White sneakers
For just $50 you can go at Vans as shop this super light white sneakers.
Boots
You can still wear boots during spring, and these fashionable Nastygal boots are only $35.
Slippers
For a sunny day, but these at & Other Stories for $38.
Sandals
These shoes come in gray, leopard and pink, and you can get them for only $48.
White slippers
Perfect for going to the pool, you can get them at Zara for $46.
Flats
Unique, to say the least. You can get these amazing pair at Jeffrey Campbell for $38.
Pumps
With this amazing color, you will stand out in the crowd. You can buy them for $40 at Zara.
Flip flops
Ipanema offers this amazing flip flops for just $33.
Open heel
This pastel dream can be found at Old Navy for only $28.
Espadrilles
The lightest of all the footwear, these espadrilles can be bought at Zara for $20.
Shoes
This strappy heel will make your running even easier. You can get this stylish heel at Sam Edelman for $48.
Sneakers
These vegan leather sneakers can be bought at Mango for $50.
Flat footwear
Rebecca Minkoff offers these floral flats for $50.
Pointy
These flat, pointy ankle strap can be found at Topshop for $32.
Floral
To feel winter and spring combined, but these cute boots for $40 at J.Reneé.
Pool shoe
For that walk to the pool, take this Ivy Park flats for $42.