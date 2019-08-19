Top 3 Ways to Treat Yourself this Summer without Overspending 

It is incredibly easy to overspend during the summer months. Going out can be expensive, especially if you are not mindful of your budget. How to enjoy the warm weather without going broke? Here are three ways you can still treat yourself to a fun summer without losing your savings.

SPLURGE ON A STAY-CATION

If you can’t go on vacation, then bring the vacation to you. Silence your phone from any work-related notifications or hit the ‘do not disturb’ button. Ask your loved ones to leave you in peace for a little while, and then do whatever you’d like.

What to do at home? Why not gift yourself a spa day? Prepare to give yourself facials, body treatments, a relaxing bath, and any other service you would imagine receiving at the salon.

Facials are not only soothing, but they rejuvenate the skin. Taking care of your face should already be a part of your at-home skincare regimen, but pamper yourself a bit more on this stay-cation. Invest in high-quality products that you can use at home.

Maintain your underarms hair-free and bikini line in check. Use an at-home laser hair removal device from a company like Silk’n — designed with the same technology used by your dermatologist. Overall, an at-home device will save you from spending an excessive amount of money at the salons.

ENJOY THE FREE THINGS

Companies know that summertime is an ideal time to attract new customers. People look for things to do so that they can enjoy the warm temperature. Children are no longer in school, and parents need quality entertainment to keep them busy. And so, many organizations provide free activities all throughout the summer.

Community theatres usually have outdoor performances for reduced prices. Museums of all kinds tend to offer free admission on certain nights of the month, or during select business hours. Check out your local newspapers and city website for listings of all the free things to do.

Nature is always free. Play hooky from work or family obligations and disappear into nature. Enjoy the scenery while reading a book or listening to relaxing music. Or better yet, go on a hike — one of the best low-impact exercises you can do. Imagine yourself thousands of miles away from your responsibilities, and think of the stress washing away.

If traveling to the beach isn’t an immediate possibility, sunbathe at your local park or arboretum. But don’t forget the sunscreen. Just because you can find shade underneath the trees doesn’t mean you are protected from the sun’s rays.

SEE THE OPEN ROAD

If you absolutely must have a change of scenery, plan a road trip. It can be a short trip to a surrounding state you’ve never been to before or make it a cross country adventure. Figure out the kind of trip you can take based on how much money you can allot towards it, and don’t exceed the bottom line. You want to be able to enjoy your time, not stress over the budget. Buy snacks and toiletries in bulk so you can save some money.

And, don’t forget to bring your hair removal device on the road with you. On a road trip, you never know what will happen next, so stay ready.