Top 5 best iPad mini 5 cases

The iPad mini 5 is the most portable iPad that Apple as ever made and is a very tempting option for your children. Where you are buying this for fun, for your kid or business, you will need the best iPad mini 5 cases to protect it. While Apple always advertises their products without a case, you will want proper protection for your iPad mini. Whether its Apple’s Smart Cover, wrap-around folio case, a much more rugged armored case or cases with loads of bright color options, we have you covered.

You can also pair any case with a screen protector foil or glass to add to the protection of your iPad mini 5. Out of the box, the iPad mini 5 is not waterproof at all, so maybe you should look for an iPad mini 5 case that will add some waterproof to your tablet. These cases will probably work with any of the tablet’s colors and storage sizes. Here are the best iPad mini cases that you need to know about, so make sure you read until the end.

Can I use my mini 4 cases to fit the mini 5?

A lot of iPad mini 4 cases will work with the mini 5. You cannot use mini 3 or any older model cases because Apple changed its tablet design with the iPad mini 4 and that design carries over to the current model.

Best iPad mini 5 cases:

STM DUX Rugged case

STM this time around has made a rugged and very good looking iPad mini case that will your new tablet while keeping it cool. A wrap-around folio covers the screen while it is in your backpack or you are on the move. This folio can also hold the tablet so you can watch videos or make calls.

This case has a little bit of bulk, but it is worth since it brings a lot of protection.

Apple Smart Cover

This is the only official mini cover or case by Apple. This is again a folio-style case for the iPad mini 5 that clips on the left edge of the tablet and can protect the screen when you are carrying in your backpack or a bag. You can use the cover to prop up the iPad, so you can watch a movie easily or even to get a better angle for typing. There are a lot of color options to choose from so you can combine it with your style.

dbrand skins

Some users will just want a simple skin for the mini 5. If you want to add color and grip texture to your iPad, dbrand is a great option. They are easy to install and you can even combine it with a case without a problem.

Avidet

This one is for those that appreciate the mini’s lightweight and slim form. This case barely covers up your Apple just so that you don’t get it bruised and scratched everywhere.

Speck Balance Folio

This one is a great option that comes with both protection and a kickstand. This case offers great quality and protection without adding much bulk to your new iPad mini.