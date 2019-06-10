Top 5 Best Smartphones for Kids

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Every parent is worried about a child all the time, especially when they travel or go out by themselves. Phones help a lot because they can reach the child just in a few seconds. With the smartphones, sometimes it is not even necessary to call them, you can check the location by applications or GPS signal. We bring you the top 5 smartphones for your child depends on the purpose of using.

Apple iPhone 8 Smartphone

(Best option)

It is very important to be in contact with your child when they’re outside with friends or when you need to arrange a time to pick them up after training or school. With an Apple phone, you can not make a mistake, because it is one of the most selling phones. iPhone 8 has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, a 12-megapixel camera and you can use FaceTime to chat. Also, there are some additional tools you can use to track the phone, and you don’t need to worry about water drops or dust, because it is water- and dust resistant.

Sony Xperia XZ2

(Best Sony option)

This phone is water resistant, which is important for children because they often use their phone while drinking some juices. It has a 5-inch compact design, with a 4,6-inch Full HD display so you can easily watch your favorite tv show on it, 64 GB of storage and a Snapdragon 845 processor. Also one more important information is that Sony Xperia XYZ has the Gorilla Glass 5 screen, which is additional protection from cracks or scratches.

Screenless Smartphone Relay Kids

(Best to talk)

For those who think their children are still too young for a phone, this is the perfect solution. This buzz-worthy Relay is something like a walkie-talkie, and it can be used across the country. You don’t need to own the Relay phone because there is an option to send messages to your child’s phone via the Relay phone app(you need to download it first) and know their location via GPS. The specific design will protect it from falls and spills.

Google Pixel 3a

(Best phone for pictures)

If your child has an artistic gene and likes to take a lot of pictures, this phone is right for you. It has a 5.6-inch display, 4GB of RAM, Snapdragon 670 processor, and the latest version of Android software. Thankfully to its fabulous camera, you can make excellent pictures also in Portrait Mode.

LG X Venture

(Best for lasting)

If your child likes outdoor activities and spends lots of time in nature, this phone is a perfect solution. You don’t need to worry if the phone falls out in the water because it is water resistant up to 1.5 meters. Even if your child plays football or volleyball dust cant harm the phone. LG X Ventura has passed 14 MIL-STD-810G tests for durability od the products. This test is based on U.S military standards, so you can feel safe and send your child even for camping with this phone.