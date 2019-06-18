Top 5 overnight masks you can buy

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A good sleeping mask can take the expression “beauty sleep” to an entirely different level. Wearing these masks will allow the skin to absorb the needed nutrients overnight, and help you avoid looking fatigued or tired in the morning. There is a wide range of options to choose from, but the best overnight masks will help you improve your skin and how it looks like. Your skin regenerates while you sleep and it is important that you do everything you can to help it bounce back from environmental damages, UV damage, and stress. Here are the best overnight sleeping masks that will hydrate, repair, and soothe your skin:

1. The Vichy Aqua Thermal Sleep

This nighttime masks and cream will feel like you are having a spa day at home. It is formulated with Hyaluronic Acid, conditioning oils, and Vichy’s exclusive mineral thermal water. The outcome of this combination is a product that will provide your face skin with maximum hydration overnight. It has a cream-gel texture that is not sticky and greasy, and your skin will easily absorb it. What is great about this nighttime mask is that it is allergy and paraben free, as well as safe for people who have sensitive skin. This cream is clinically proven to be good for women (and men) of all ages, with some people claiming to feel the results of hydrating even after the first night of using it.

2. Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask

According to a well-known website for selling nighttime masks, Chocorea, it can be difficult to deeply penetrate lackluster skin and to restore it to the revitalization and moisture it had before. However, this overnight masks will not only nourish your skin, but it will also penetrate deep into your face skin, helping it gain hydration that it lost over time. You will wake up with dewy, soft skin with a glowing sheen. This mask is oil-free, it contains caffeine, which is a popular ingredient in skin care products since it has antioxidant properties, and the ability to penetrate the skin. While some nighttime masks are only used once a week, you can use the Clinique’s sleep mask nightly if needed.

3. Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

Not everyone enjoys going to bed with a heavy feeling of mask pressing their face. If you are looking for something that is hydrating, this sleeping mask is perfect for you. Consumers describe this product as a low-maintenance part of their routine that will moisturize the skin for a long time. It does not contain phthalates or parabens, and to use this mask, simply apply it in the evening and wash it away the next day.

4. Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Nightly Mask

The most important thing to look in any mask is that it hydrates and gives the skin a dewy look. This overnight mask is a bit different since its focus is also on preventing redness. This mask will go deep into your skin and it will allow it to rejuvenate and heal itself. It works perfectly on sensitive skin. The one thing you might not like about it is that it is a little bit too greasy, however, the overall consumer experience is positive.

5. Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask

This mask has various benefits that go from antioxidizing to delivering a wide range of minerals and vitamins to the skin. It contains vitamin E, which has a lot of benefits to the skin, especially since it is combined with vitamin C. Additionally to vitamin E, this mask also contains firming and brightening qualities. This mask also has daytime benefits, and when you use it in the morning, it will protect your skin from UV damage.

Conclusion

In this article, you were able to read about the best nighttime masks that you can use to help your skin heal, rejuvenate, as well as protect it from UV damages during the day.