Top 5 sleeping masks that you can buy

The one thing that we can all agree on is that it is not possible to sleep with the sun shining straight into your eyes. This is why taking a nap or sleeping during the afternoon or while traveling can be quite frustrating and challenging. So, are you looking for ways to improve the quantity and quality of your sleep? The good news is, you can create night-like conditions at any time of the day. Eye masks also referred to as blindfolds or eye covers offer so much more and you will gain various benefits for wearing them. In this article, you will be able to read about the best sleep masks that you can buy. Let’s take a look:

1. The Dream Sleeper

This eye cover is top rated by many people who purchased it. It is larger than other ones, and it will cover most of your face. Do not worry, it will not cover your nose. It is guaranteed to block 100% of the light in a room. Most people rely on it while traveling and if you often forget things in your hotel room, do not worry! In case you lose the mask, the company will replace the mask for free. All you will have to pay for is the shipping fee. This is also a good solution since it is a one-size-fits-all mask and has a strap on the back that can easily be adjusted. It is good for people who love sleeping on the side, you can wash it in the machine, and although it is a bit more expensive than other masks on this list, the investment is totally worth it.

2. IMAK

This mask will not only block the light, but it will also provide a cooling effect and compression. These features are perfect for people who often wake up with puffy eyes in the morning, and IMAK will help with the prevention of that happening again. The cooling system works with a bead filling that will cool down when you put it in the freezer. It will comfort your eyes and face with an elastic strap and the eye cover is made from a combination of Lycra fabric and cotton. In order to maintain the durability and performance, it is recommended that you wash it by hand.

3. Bedtime Bliss

The people from this company understand that struggling to sleep is quite real, hence, they included earplugs with their mask. Of course, you cannot choose the color of the earplugs, but you should not even care, you will be asleep when you wear them. Its design is contoured, so it will fit your face well while doing its job of blocking out sunlight. The outside of the mask is polyester and the inside is made from polyurethane foam.

4. FOMI Care

This eye mask has a gel interior and according to Chocorea, you can use it to use cold or hot compression. The heat is perfect for injuries, as it increases the circulation and stimulates faster healing. The cold will help with pain and swelling. The cooling system works at room temperatures as well, hence if you are traveling, you will still be able to use it. The material is dual sided and you can choose to put the gel directly on your skin, or flip it over and feel it over the material.

5. Jersey Slumber

This eye cover is silky smooth and quite lightweight. Since the fabric is great in quality, you can easily and comfortably blink your eyes without seeing the light. It has a strap that is adjustable, hence you can get it to perfectly fit your face. If you want a mask that has a lower price, is comfortable and lightweight, this mask should be your choice.

Conclusion

The eye masks on this list will make sleeping and falling sleep quicker, easier, and more comfortable for you. Hence, do not waste any more time and choose the best eye mask for you!