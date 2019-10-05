Top 5 Techniques For Increasing Your Number of Instagram Followers in 2019

As you already know, Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, with over 200 million active users each month. It has now evolved from being an application for posting pictures and videos to being a platform where individuals and brands use this software for selling, marketing, networking, as well as building a loyal audience. If you are thinking about and looking for ways to gain more followers, this article is made for you. In the text below, you will be able to read about the best techniques for increasing your number of followers. Let’s take a closer look:
1. Do not forget that Your Bio URL is Important
You should know that only posting the link to your website in your bio will not get you anywhere. You should change it at least once or twice a week and you should attach a link that will lead people to your newest and most popular content, hence, you will be able to make more sales, as well as drive more traffic to your website.
2. Promote your Hashtags and Get Creative with Them
If you did not already create a specific hashtag for your company, you should do that right away. Also, you will want to ensure that the hashtag is implemented everywhere, from your online captions to your offline marketing strategies, to printing it on your receipts, as well as banners, leaflets, and feather flags for specific events that you will attend. Also, you do not want your hashtags to be boring, be sarcastic, funny, and bold.
3. Remove Unwanted Tags from Photos
According to the experts from SMM Brasil, if you only want your account to feature the best possible content available of your brand, you should opt for removing the tags from pictures that people posted and tagged you in. However, you cannot really remove tags on Instagram like you can on Facebook. Instead, you can go to your tagged photos, select the ones you want to remove, and simply click on “hide from profile”. This will not remove the tags, but it will hide the photos from other people that might click on the “tagged photos” section on your account.
4. Participate in Large Popular, Conversations
For every picture or video that you post, you should use relevant hashtags, as well as trending, popular hashtags that can be used on every post. For example, if you are selling makeup or beauty products, you could use hashtags like #beautyproducts and #makeup, but you can also mix it up with universal hashtags like #tbt, #instalike, #ootd, and so on. You can even choose to use the hashtags that became popular when Instagram was introduced, like #fun, #love, #like, and so on. This will help you with getting your content to more people.
5. Create an Instagram Style for your Brand
Of course, it is natural that you want to fit in with various brands and E-commerce store, however, you will want to stand out from the sea of the same, generic Instagram account. For instance, you can choose a specific border with a specific color that will become the staple of your posts. And by doing so, people will be able to recognize your posts without checking who posted the picture. This can make your brand unique and specific.
Conclusion
By following the six tips from this article, you will be able to gain more followers on your Instagram profile, as well as drive more traffic to your website. Hence, if you did not implement some of these tips yet, do not waste any more time and start creating your own hashtags and Instagram style!