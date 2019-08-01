Top 5 Tips for Choosing a Tent for an Outdoor Event

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Choosing a tent is usually one of the most ignored parts of event planning. Most of the time, we focus on the glamorous stuff such as the flowers, sound system, and attire, and give little attention to our shelter for the day. Remember, the weather doesn’t care for your plans and the success of your outdoor party is largely down to the day’s atmospheric conditions.

If you are organizing an outdoor event – whether it is a graduation party or a backyard wedding – do not make the mistake of hiring a tent based on what’s available. Take your time to scrutinize the options at your disposal before making your choice. The following tips will help you find the perfect option for your outdoor event.

Tip 1: Figure Size

The first thing you want to do is ensure that your choice provides an adequate cover for all your guests. You can either use the estimated number of occupants or the venue floor area to figure a suitable canvas size for your event. Consider renting a measuring tool, like the one surveyors use, to accurately measure the area you want covered, being sure the tent isn’t too close to your rosebushes or garden and that enough room is left for foot traffic within and in and out of the venue.

According to extremecanopy.com, canopy tents come in all sizes and some rental agencies actually provide various options for customers to choose from. Therefore, it is wise that you have the right measurements before setting out to look one.

Tip 2: Consider Shape of Venue Space

If you want to get the most out of the tent you are renting for your outdoor event, you have to consider the shape of the area you want it to cover. This is particularly important if the area is small and you have to squeeze the canvas into it.

Large spaces can accommodate any canopy shape, and this gives you the freedom to choose whatever shape suits your aesthetic preference.

Tip 3: Be Choosy with the Material

One of the things that determine the rental cost of an event tent is the material it is made of. You could be inclined to choose a lighter material in a bid to maintain a low budget, but this is not always advisable especially if you are facing the risk of rain, cold etc. Vinyl-coated polyester is thick and heavy and offers more protection against rain and string winds than plain canvas. Polyethylene is even heavier and has an added advantage in UV resistance. Obviously, they are more expensive, so make sure the additional properties will be useful before renting it.

Tip 4: Consider Ease of Assembly

Unless you are renting a tent that will be erected for you, you need to consider filtering down your list of options by ease of assembly. Setting up this form of space should not call for the services of an expert, but again you shouldn’t put your guests’ safety at risk by doing what you don’t know the first thing about. Instead, go for something you can execute straight from the manual or an online tutorial. If possible, request a demonstration from the rental agency for good measure.

Tip 5: Assess the Venue Surface

Not all tents can be erected on all surfaces. Before settling one, establish the surface where it will be pitched. Does it have cement, asphalt, or grass?

Staked-down tents are perfect for grass-covered surfaces. Asphalt or cement, on the other hand, would call for a free-standing option. Be sure to take the day’s weather conditions into account as you choose between a free-standing and a staked-down options.

Summary

Choosing a tent for your outdoor event can be overwhelming. You have to ensure all your guests are accommodated, it’s color and aesthetics do not clash with the theme of your event, and your budget is not compromised. This can be a lot to ponder and find a balance of.

The above tips will guide you in your pursuit for a suitable tent. Note that there are enough types, shapes, sizes, materials, colors, and designs to go around, so settle only for what closely matches your specifications lest your event turns out to be a fiasco.