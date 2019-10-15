Top 5 Tips for Getting the Most out of Your Greenhouse

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Having a greenhouse means that you will be able to grow vegetables all year long – and that is the greatest benefit of a greenhouse. While professional growers might already know all the tips and tricks for getting the most out of their greenhouses, people how are just starting out might be confused by how things work. If you are in this situation, you are reading the right article. In the text below, you will be able to learn the top tips for getting the most out of your greenhouse. Let’s take a closer look at the tips:

1. Heating and Ventilation

When growing vegetables in a greenhouse, heat is one of the most critical and important things to pay attention to. But, if the temperature gets too high too fast, it can easily hinder the growth of your plants, as well as kill them, hence, getting a thermometer for your greenhouse is important. Also, if the greenhouse does not have proper ventilation, you will want to open the door during extreme heats to allow the air to circulate in the room.

2. You Will Want to Control the Humidity

Most vegetables like humidity, so if you increase the humidity levels, you will be able to create a good and nurturing environment for your plants. If you want to keep your greenhouse humid, you can opt for putting stone chips under your plant benches. During dry days, you can dampen the stones and as the water evaporates over a period of time, it will increase the humidity.

3. Keep Your Eyes Open for Pests

Before you decide to call it a day and leave the greenhouse, you should check the plants and greenhouse for any evidence of slugs, snails, or other pests. These pests might be quite slow, but they can really damage your plants without you noticing it. There are various ways in which you can eliminate these annoying pests, however, the most traditional and common ones are using slug pellets or salt.

4. Water the Plants in the Evenings

Although most people think that it is smart to water the plants during an extremely hot day, it is actually not and it can cause your plants to wither. You might be wondering, why it is like that, and it is quite simple – if you water your plants during the day and it is extremely hot, your plants will have less water to access since most of it will simply evaporate. Instead, you should water all your vegetables in the evening in order to ensure that they absorb more water. Click here and read more about some tips and tricks for making the most out of it.

5. Cover the Plants to Keep them Warm

If you have heat-sensitive plants, you can choose to insulate them during the night. This will prevent the vegetables from withering. You can opt for covering them with fleece or plastics to keep the temperatures up to 3 degrees higher than without the cover. Also, you can cover them with bubble wrap since it makes a good insulator.

Conclusion

By following the five tips mentioned above, you will be able to make the most out of your greenhouse, as well as save a lot of money, time, and nerves. Hence, if you did not implement some of the tips from above, do not waste any more time and start on improving your greenhouse gardening.