Top 5 World Destinations

People all over the globe dream about traveling to incredible destinations for their holidays, right? Tastes differ from one person to another, but the fact that everyone likes to visit a foreign country is always there. Is it the wild jungle, sandy beaches, forgotten cultures, new exciting people and places, each of us has its hidden reason to want to visit a specific site in the world without having to explain its decision to anyone. Here are some of the destinations which are the biggest dreams of every tourist.

Bali, Indonesia

When someone thinks about sunny weather, the beautiful sea around you, and entertainment, Bali, Indonesia is high on that list. Known for its untouched natural beauty Bali offers the chance to experience Indonesia’s most beautiful moments. Surfing has a totally new meaning when you are in Bali on the world-class waves, such a thrill recognized since the 1930s. Their cultural heritage is best explored visiting their temples, start with the Besakih Temple – the mother temple. The unbelievable temple on the top of the cliffs Uluwatu Temple, or the iconic Tanah Lot Temple located on the top of a rock and surrounded by high waves of sea splashing against the walls of the temple. Visit the Ubud Art Market, crafts and arts of Indonesia are correctly represented here.

New York, United States

Is there a person today that has not wanted to visit New York? With so many sites to explore in New York, we have only prepared a few that are a must. Ride a bike in Central Park, so you can check that down on your bucket list. Empire State Building looks good on television, but in real life, it’s a fascinating structure. Wall Street is there so you can take your photo with the famous Charging Bull and for the sports fan the inevitable Madison Square Garden. When you feel tired, just look outside your window, and you will have enough energy to continue enjoying New York nightlife.

Santorini, Greece

You are wondering where is the perfect place to spend the summer in Europe, Santorini in Greece is the answer. You may have thought about this place but to truly understand it, you must experience the island on your own. The shape of the famous caldera and the whole island of Santorini is the result of the volcanic eruption that separated the island. The view of the sunset from the village Olie is a must-see in your lifetime. We suggest taking a boat trip to see the volcano, the most visited place on the island and visit the one of a kind Red Beach the masterpiece of the volcano eruption.

Phuket, Thailand

When you want to experience the best of Thailand can offer, we suggest trying out their biggest island Phuket. Start your day with the Surin Beach, white sand, and absolutely clear water to enjoy. The old town of Phuket is full of influences from colonial-style buildings, or better to say townhouses, full of color so get your photo skills in order. Domestic meals made on the streets of Phuket are easy to find on the weekend Night Market with low prices and more goods to purchase here. Take your picture with the 45metar toll Big Buddha statue, or visit the Elephant sanctuary before the night comes. The nightlife is best explained when you go to Bangla Road street.

Rome, Italy

The hart of Europe, the elegance and style that all cities in the world want but only one has – Rome, Italy. There is a saying “when in Rome” you know the rest. Follow your feeling of the city and explore it more than just visiting the Colosseum, Roman Forum, Trevi Fountain, etc. Italian kitchen has a specific taste, this is a must. Rome is a destination that needs no introduction, but a chance to get under your skin, and it will stay there indefinitely.