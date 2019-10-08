Top 6 Modern Kitchen Designs

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You might be remodeling your entire home or you might only be remodeling the most important room in your home – the kitchen. If this is the case in your home, you might be stressed out and overwhelmed by the number of options you have to choose from. If so, you are reading the right article. In the text below, you will be able to read about some popular modern kitchen designs that will make your kitchen look like a page from a home improvement magazine. Let’s take a look at the designs:

1. Bye White, Welcome Gray

Neutral colors are back in business and they are slowly taking over the position of our long-term friend – the color white. What is so interesting about gray color (whether it is dark or light), is that you can combine it with other subtle colors, but you can also use strong and vibrant colors that will make your kitchen lively. So, you can choose to have gray cabinets, but add colors at different places in your kitchen, especially the décor.

2. The Dramatic Black

The combination of black and white will bring more elegance and drama into your kitchen. You can easily soften the entire dramatic effect with your décor (such as a vibrant painting or a colorful carpet), or with a wooden floor that will truly tie together the entire look of your kitchen. According to the experts from 800 Remodeling, you should opt for using a gloss or matte finish for your kitchen remodel since a combination of the two might be a bit too much.

3. An Industrial Revolution in Your Kitchen

Every kitchen remodel contractor will tell you that exposing the bricks under the walls will give you more space in your kitchen. The combination of natural materials (such as wood) with metal works (such as the metal of the shelves) will allow you to bring an industrial feel into your kitchen. If you want to personalize your kitchen, even more, you can opt for rich decoration and unique details that will catch anyone’s eye.

4. The Stunning Metallic

If you are really looking for a modern kitchen remodel, opt for using metals like rose gold, copper, and bronze that will take everyone’s breath away. These metals will add luxury to your kitchen and it will work even better when combined with some old-fashioned decoration. Also, they can easily be combined with other materials and colors as well.

5. What About Integrated Kitchens?

It might have been difficult to fuse your kitchen with other parts of your home before, however, now you can do it without any problems. You can choose multifunctional surfaces to use for preparing or storing the food while you can use your dining table to entertain guests. Hence, you will not have to run from one room to the other to bring something from the kitchen.

6. The Lovely Patterns

Interesting and bold patterns made a major comeback and you can now find tiles in various designs, colors, and patterns. You can opt for geometrical patterns or you can choose something that is a bit more elegant and classy. Art Deco motifs are extremely popular these days, and to no one’s surprise – tiles with Turkish influences as well.

Conclusion

If you are looking for ideas for remodeling your kitchen, you can opt for one of these designs or you can even choose to combine two designs as well. Hence, do not waste any more time and start planning how your kitchen will look like.