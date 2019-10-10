Top 7 Party Destinations for Hen Weekends

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Hen parties can be lots and lots of fun, but the best ones are those that take place over a few days so that the participants will have a great deal of things to talk about when it is all over. If you’re planning a hen weekend with your gals, consider making it a travel weekend as well, so that you’ll all be able to enjoy each other’s company in a new destination.

1. Sydney

Though Sydney may not be Australia’s capital, it is the largest city, as well as the most visited. It’s got everything you could ever want, from heritage sites renowned the world over, amazing wine regions, as well as gorgeous beaches. Of course, it also has a fun party scene, and specifically for hen parties, there are amazing night packages like the ones offered by MagicMen.

Once the crazy night is over, you can pick from a ton of activities, including taking a ferry to Manly Beach, learning to surf, or visiting the Hunter Valle, which is one of the country’s premier wine regions.

2. Ibiza

Ah, Europe’s party capital! Truly, it’s hard to go wrong with Ibiza when it comes to partying, particularly because this is a top destination for hen parties. It’s the perfect location to party day and night, as you’ll have plenty of nightclubs and bars to choose from. There are lots of parties going on, which means that you’ll be able to pick just the right one for your group.

3. Dubai

Dubai is the best destination for amazing shopping experiences, as well as gorgeous architecture. It also has some pretty high-end nightlife that’s perfect for a classy hens party. Burj Khalifa, which is one of the tallest buildings in the world at 830 meters, is a huge attraction for those visiting Dubai.

It’s impossible to get bored in this city, as there will always be something to do. Pick from shopping at one of the Megamalls or enjoying a luxury boat trip, all the while staying at a 7-star hotel.

4. Barcelona

Barcelona’s got it all: perfect weather, beaches, delicious Mediterranean food, as well as boutique shopping. Pick your favorite hotel and get ready to enjoy as many cocktails as you wish. Go to a wine tasting or take an unforgettable Paella cooking class. Consider looking into a Hip Bike Tour to explore parts of the city that tourists rarely get to see.

You can’t miss visiting the Sagrada Familia, created by Antoni Gaudi. There’s no other church quite like it in the world, as it is the combination of several styles of architecture, including Spanish Late-Gothic, Art Nouveau, and Catalan Modernism.

5. Budapest

Budapest has become more and more popular as a hens party destination lately. It’s a gorgeous city, and it’s got tourist apartments very close to the center that you and your gals can rent. Boat tours on the Danube are available, as well as bus tours. When you’re out partying, make sure you don’t miss one of the Ruin bars, which are scattered all around Budapest, offering cheap drinks. Since Budapest is known for its baths, make sure you don’t miss this experience, as some pampering certainly never hurt anyone.

If you like to participate in tours actively, a bike tour may just be the right one for you, since Budapest is quite good for cyclists. On top of that, bike tours allow you to get closer to what you’re visiting, hence remembering it better afterward.

6. Lisbon

You’ve probably heard of the Portuguese city and its full cobbled streets. Foodies love it for its roof terraces and restaurants, while wine lovers appreciate its wine tasting tours. Go on a private boat cruise or learn sailing or surfing. You could also go on a day trip to Sintra, which is the Portuguese equivalent of the French Riviera.

Take Tram 28 to enjoy not only the historic tram lines, but also the amazing views, including the hills of Graça, the unforgettable domes of the Estrela Basilica, and sublime palaces and castles.

7. Greek Islands

Mykonos is the luxe party spot, but you can pick any other one of the islands if you’re on a budget. Mykonos has got amazing villas with a pool that you can rent, as well as lovely beach spots where you can go for a night party. For those who want to keep things under control in terms of prices, Crete is a great destination. There are loads of activities available, both on the beach, as well as on the land.

Hen parties should be rememberable, and turning them into hen weekends is the best way to ensure that yours will be just that. Pick your favorite from the destination above, and enjoy an amazing weekend filled with activities and fun times with your favorite gals. Just remember to rest before and after the weekend, to be in top shape after all the partying and running around.