Top 8 Nail Polishes in 2019

When you do your manicure, you want it to last for as long as it can. The color also makes a statement, and we have gathered the top 8 nail polishes that are perfect for you.

Essie Nail Polish

Essie has even won an award for their polishes. It lasts long, it is smooth, and it is chip-resistant. The British royal family loves to wear it, and what is also great about Essie is that they are free of DBP, toluene, and formaldehyde.

OPI Classic Nail Lacquer

They have one of the best names for their nail colors, like Let Me Bayou A Drink and Taupe-less Beach. It is free of formaldehyde, and what makes this polish special is that it gives a smooth coverage and it lasts for a long time. They are also not that expensive, given the job they are doing to your nails.

Smith & Cult

Its lack of dibutyl phthalate, toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, and triphenyl phosphate makes this nail polish extremely good.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish

Gel nail polishes have become a thing lately, but with this one, you don’t need a lamp to dry it. You only need to apply two coats of Miracle Gel Color to dry nails, and after it dries, you use Miracle Gel Top Coat. You can be your own manicurist and save yourself some time from going to nail salons. A conventional nail polish remover is all you need if you get tired of the color.

Butter London Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer

This one even straighteners your nails. It is a 10 in 1 formula that is the best non-toxic nail polish today.

Morgan Taylor Go Ahead And Grow

It is a base coat, and it makes your nails grow faster. Vitamin E and keratin is what makes this nail polish a nail treatment as well. All you need to do is to apply it before you apply some color on.

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish

With a vegan formula and seven-free, the lack of formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, toluene, DBP (dibutyl phthalate), camphor, xylene, and diethylhexyl adipate make this gel-like polish impressive. Its brush with 320 bristles help you apply it evenly to the nail, and it is the best chip-free nail polish today.

JINsoon Nail Lacquer

There is no formaldehyde, toluene, DPB, formaldehyde resin, and camphor. They are best known for their fantastic color range, and Jin Soon herself was famous amongst celebrities for her manicurist skills.